Due To High Response To Accounting Class Fundraiser, Frank Dinucci Says There Will Be Two Winners
"After talking to businesses in the area, I realized many companies were going to take part," explains Dinucci. "The raffle rewards a free accounting class, so adding one more winner is a great idea."
Dinucci's plans have taken shape over the past few months, and final raffle guidelines will become finalized shortly.
Small businesses are popping up around the Chicago area. These entrepreneurs have unique services and products but lack one essential aspect of their business. That's bookkeeping.
"Today's small business landscape has a problem with tracking their finances," says Dinucci. "One of two things usually happen. Either the owner makes errors keeping track themselves, or they hire an expensive accountant. Companies cannot make these mistakes and devote a large part of their budget on accounting services."
Dinucci has expressed his intentions to several businesses across the city. Once the word spread, he realized the list of participating companies doubled his original estimate.
While more companies participate, there will be more money raised for the local charity of Dinucci's choosing, But because Dinucci is raffling off his services, he decided to have two winners.
The premise of the raffle is simple. Each participating business will have donation jars in their stores. Patrons can donate a few dollars or a sizeable contribution. In the end, all donations are counted and the winner announced.
Dinucci Offers Cloud-Based Accounting Courses
Both winning companies will receive free courses on how to keep their finances. This course will take multiple weeks but will educate small business owners cloud-based accounting.
The word accounting can be intimidating for business owners. Many think to keep their books take hours of their time, but in reality, the latest technology makes the process simple.
Cloud-based accounting is a rising trend in the business sector. New software makes it easy to input business finances and gather reports.
"If a person can run a register, they can keep basic cloud-based accounting methods," says Dinucci. "While there are different levels of cloud-based accounting software, even fundamental entry is satisfactory."
Another significant aspect of cloud-based accounting is that all the data kept in the cloud is accessible anywhere. Multiple owners or employees can access the data at the store or home. This feature allows real-time analytics of the company's money.
"An owner can gather essential reports about their company quickly and make educated decisions," states Dinucci. "The benefits of this technology seems overlooked by new small business owners."
Setting a budget and having to shell out thousands of dollars for an accountant can hurt small businesses. When starting a new company, money is tight, and every penny counts. Hiring an expensive accountant can ruin the company's bottom line.
Local Charity To Receive All Donation Money
The critical part of this raffle is that all money will go to a local charity. There is no cost to Dinucci's courses, so every dollar raised will go towards a good cause.
"While it's great to be helping small businesses flourish, it's a better feeling to hand over a large check to a charity."
Small businesses have already expressed interest in participating, but large companies want to be involved too.
"I do want to keep this to small businesses, but if a large company wants to join, I will gladly let them," says Dinucci. "If they join, more money will go towards the charity. But having larger businesses join is another reason why I want to have two winners."
