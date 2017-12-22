Heat Exchanger Market 2017 Global Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2023
PUNE, INDIA, December 22, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Heat Exchanger Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Heat Exchanger Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Heat Exchanger Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Heat Exchanger is a piece of equipment built for efficient heat transfer from one medium to another. Heat exchangers are devices whose primary responsibility is the transfer (exchange) of heat, typically from one fluid to another. However, they are not only used in heating applications, such as space heaters, but are also used in cooling applications, such as refrigerators and air conditioners.
Global Heat Exchanger market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
By Company
Alfa Laval
Kelvion (GEA)
SPX Corporation
IHI
SPX-Flow
DOOSAN
API
KNM
Funke
Xylem
Thermowave
Hisaka
Sondex A/S
SWEP
LARSEN & TOUBRO
Accessen
THT
Hitachi Zosen
LANPEC
Siping ViEX
Beichen
Lanzhou LS
Defon
Ormandy
FL-HTEP
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger
Plate Heat Exchanger
Fin type Heat Exchanger
Air Cooled Heat Exchanger
By End-User / Application
Petrochemical
Electric power & metallurgy
Shipbuilding Industry
Mechanical Industry
Central Heating
Food Industry
Other Applications
Table of Contents
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
6.2 by End-Use / Application
6.3 by Regions
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
7.2 by End-Use / Application
7.3 by Regions
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
8.2 by End-Use / Application
8.3 by Regions
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
9.2 by End-Use / Application
9.3 by Regions
10 Middle East & Africa Market
10.1 by Type
10.2 by End-Use / Application
10.3 by Regions
11 Market Forecast
11.1 Global Market Forecast (2018-2023)
11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2018-2023)
11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2018-2023)
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Alfa Laval
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Kelvion (GEA)
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 SPX Corporation
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 IHI
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 SPX-Flow
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 DOOSAN
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 API
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 KNM
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Funke
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Xylem
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Thermowave
12.12 Hisaka
12.13 Sondex A/S
12.14 SWEP
12.15 LARSEN & TOUBRO
12.16 Accessen
12.17 THT
12.18 Hitachi Zosen
12.19 LANPEC
12.20 Siping ViEX
12.21 Beichen
12.22 Lanzhou LS
12.23 Defon
12.24 Ormandy
12.25 FL-HTEP
Continued....
