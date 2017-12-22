Royal Seas Cruises Destinations Include Freeport Grand Bahama Island And More

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal Seas Cruises is pleased to offer a range of destinations and travel packages, suitable for romantic getaways, family travel, and everything in between. Royal Seas Cruises destinations include Freeport Grand Bahama Island; Florida cities like Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando; Las Vegas, Nevada; and the gorgeous resort town of Puerto Vallarta. Packages are available for travelers who wish to add multiple destinations to their trips.

The main Royal Seas Cruises destination is Freeport Grand Bahama Island. Chosen by Travelers’ Choice as one of the top travel destinations in the Caribbean, Grand Bahama Island is known for its scenic beaches, underwater caves, and fun tourist attractions. From dolphin watching to golf, there is plenty to do on Freeport Grand Bahama Island. Royal Seas Cruises reach the Bahamas aboard the Grand Celebration cruise ship, a 10-deck, 751-cabin vessel with spas, lounges, gyms, restaurants, bars, and much more.

The vessel leaves from the Port of Palm Beach every other day, arriving in the Bahamas the next morning at 8am. Passengers can enjoy a day of fun in the sun on Grand Bahama Island before the ship heads back to Palm Beach at 6pm in the evening. The Grand Celebration makes port in Palm Beach at approximately 8am the next morning, making for a satisfying two-day cruise. It’s the perfect romantic weekend getaway.

Royal Seas passengers can enjoy the Bahamas cruise by itself, but they are also welcome to add additional destinations to the schedule. Royal Seas Cruises works with individual customers to design custom all-inclusive travel packages. A basic package might include the cruise to the Bahamas followed by several nights in Fort Lauderdale or Orlando, with meals included.

Each extended package also includes a rental car, giving travelers a chance to explore their destination. In Florida, the might mean cruising up and down the coast or exploring Orlando’s legendary assortment of theme parks.

No matter which Royal Seas Cruises destinations they choose, passengers can expect superb customer service. Royal Seas Cruises starts by assigning a vacation coordinator to each customer account. Passengers can work with the coordinator to design the perfect vacation, be it a simple two-day cruise to Freeport Grand Bahama Island or a Bahamas cruise followed by a seven-day adventure in Las Vegas. From rental cars to hotel reservations to tips on top attractions, the vacation coordinator is there to help passengers explore their options and pick what feels right.

Travelers interested in booking a cruise or vacation package with Royal Seas Cruises can start by calling 844.313.4816. With competitive rates and eclectic destinations, the perfect trip is just a phone call away with Royal Seas Cruises. To learn more about all the possible Royal Seas Cruises destinations, passengers should visit www.royalseascruises.com online and click the “Destinations” tab at the top of the page.