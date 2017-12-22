Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022

Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) market is expected to grow from $0.98 billion in 2016 to reach $2.25 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 12.6%. Growing national public safety initiatives, raise in criminal actions & natural disasters and technological advancements in communications are some of the key factors influencing the market growth. However, growing population, financial plan constraints and lack of knowledge about implementation of CAD solutions are restraining the market. CAD systems consist of a number of modules that offer services at several levels in a dispatch center and in the field of public security. These services include call status maintenance, call input, event notes, call dispatching, field unit status and tracking, and call resolution and disposition.

Depending on End Users, the healthcare and life sciences segment held the largest market share as CAD systems are required to manage the operations of emergency medical services. This has to deal with life-saving issues that have minimum scope for error. They also help manage the availability of units to be dispatched and alert dispatch teams for rescue operations. North America is anticipated to have the largest market share and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth in this region is due to high adoption of emerging technologies, such as smartphones and cloud platforms.

Some of the key players in global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) market include Cody Systems, Priority Dispatch Corp., Southern Software, Inc., Tyler Technologies, Inc., Avtec Inc., Caliber Public Safety, Impact, Zetron, Inc., Tritech Software Systems, Superion, Spillman Technologies, Inc., Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure, FDM Software, Traumasoft and DoubleMap.

Deployment Types Covered:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Components Covered:

• Services

• Solutions

Applications Covered:

• Dispatch Unit Management

• Reporting and Analysis

• Call Management

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Transportation

• Government

• Utilities

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

