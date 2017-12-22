BeeSeen Solutions Hosts Holiday Launch Party For L&L Hair Products
L&L Hair Products is a Long Island based company that sells all-natural and certified organic shampoos, conditioners and other hair treatments. These high end products will give you a salon quality shampoo and put you on the path to healthier and smoother hair. Their unique ingredients will bring healthy benefits to all hair types. Their two lines; Quench and Thicken, are a perfect gift for anyone this season. L&L products are sold in salons across Long Island, and throughout the United States through their online store.
BeeSeen Solutions, a leading digital marketing agency in Long Island, maintains a strong personal relationship with each of their clients. Their team put in all the work necessary to make this event happen and promote L&L’s success.
"Our Team is honored to have built an award winning partnership with L&L Hair Products. From the first day, they understood the importance of building a digital presence to help them grow to the next level. In addition to having great products, which speaks for themselves the vision of L&L Hair is poised for an even brighter Future" Patrick Pinto - Chief Marketing Officer
On Saturday, clients at the Cactus Salon in Commack were greeted with free product samples and a variety of promotional deals. Anyone was welcome to come enter the raffle to win a gift basket of an assortment of L&L products, and also try out treats from The Chocolate Duck. The snacks included cake pops, chocolate covered strawberries, marshmallows bites, and of course cupcakes; which all looked as good as they tasted.
"We are thrilled to have such an amazing team of creative minds working with our brands. The entire team at BeeSeen Solutions, makes us feel like we are their only client. They work tirelessly to help us expand our message, and brand. We could not be happier to have them as our Marketing Agency. " Laurie Bloomenstein L&L Hair Products
The Chocolate Duck is a locally owned chocolate and cake decorating shop that is known as a leader in its industry. Their chocolate covered treats were a delicious addition to the Holiday Launch Party. To try these treats for your own, or to learn more about The Chocolate Duck, visit www.chocolateduck.com.
Nobody left empty handed from this event, but everyone will definitely be coming back for more. Find the perfect stocking stuffer gift, or treat yourself with any of L&L hair products Visit LandLhairproductsinc.com and use code Holiday20 to receive 10% of orders of $50 or more!
L&L Hair Products | 631 496-1603 |
www.landlhairproductsinc.com
Christina Bissbee, “Cake Girl” The Chocolate Duck
516-249-0887 | 310 Main Street | Farmingdale, NY 11735
631-593-5447
email us here