Global Drive - By - Wire Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022

Drive - By - Wire -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

The Global Drive-By-Wire Market is accounted for $17.2 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $50.7 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 16.6 % during the forecast period. Simple integration with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Performance & Efficiency and

low Maintenance are some key factors fueling the market. Moreover, electric & hybrid vehicles provide huge growth opportunity for the market. However, low adoption rate among vehicle users is hampering the market growth.

Drive-by-wire or x-by-wire is an automotive technology that substitutes conventional mechanical systems, for example, throttle control, braking, steering and gear shifting my electronic systems. Generally cables, hydraulic pressure, or other mechanical components are exchange by sensors, electronic control unit, electric motors and actuators, etc.

By geography, Asia Pacific leads the market globally; the growth in the region is primarily being driven by Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, and India. Moreover, rise in the consumer purchasing power and their preference for better safety measures and the demand for greater fuel efficiency of the vehicle drives the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players in Drive-By-Wire market include Delphi Automotive PLC, Mobil Elektronik GmbH, Continental Group, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Infineon Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, SKF Group, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Denso Corporation, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, CTS Corporation, Jaguar Land-Rover Automotive PLC, Nissan Motor Co., Orscheln Products LLC. and TRW Automotive PLC.

Vehicle type Covered:

• Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Vehicles

Application Covered:

• Brake-By-Wire

• Shift-By-Wire

• Steer-By-Wire

• Electronic throttle control (ETC)

• Suspension-By-Wire

• Fly-By-Wire

• Park-By-Wire

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

