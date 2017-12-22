Luxury Hotels Market 2017 Global Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2023
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 22, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Luxury Hotels Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Luxury Hotels Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Luxury Hotels Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
A hotel is an establishment that provides lodging paid on a short-term basis. Facilities provided may range from a modest-quality mattress in a small room to large suites with bigger, higher-quality beds, a dresser, a fridge and other kitchen facilities, upholstered chairs, a flat screen television and en-suite bathrooms. Small, lower-priced hotels may offer only the most basic guest services and facilities. Larger, higher-priced hotels may provide additional guest facilities such as a swimming pool, business center (with computers, printers and other office equipment), childcare, conference and event facilities, tennis or basketball courts, gymnasium, restaurants, day spa and social function services. Hotel rooms are usually numbered (or named in some smaller hotels and B&BS) to allow guests to identify their room. Some boutique, high-end hotels have custom decorated rooms. Some hotels offer meals as part of a room and board arrangement. In the United Kingdom, a hotel is required by law to serve food and drinks to all guests within certain stated hours. In Japan, capsule hotels provide a tiny room suitable only for sleeping and shared bathroom facilities.
Global Luxury Hotels market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
By Company
Marriott International
Hilton
Starwood Hotels & Resorts(Marriott)
Hyatt Hotels
Four Seasons Holdings Inc.
Shangri-La International Hotel Management
InterContinental Hotels Group
Mandarin Oriental International
The Indian Hotels Company
Jumeirah International
Kerzner International Resorts
ITC Hotels
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Casual bags
Travel bags
Business bags
By End-User / Application
Room
F&B
SPA
Others
Continued....
