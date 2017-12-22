Helicopter Seating Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022

Helicopter Seating -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Description

The Global Helicopter Seating Market is accounted for $1.81 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $4.50 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 13.90 % during the forecast period. Increasing focus of top players on acquisitions as a key development strategy is major driving factor for the market growth. However, high expenses of setting up helicopter manufacturing plants are hampering the market growth.

A helicopter is a sort of rotorcraft in which lift and push are provided by rotors. This enables the helicopter to take off and arrive vertically, to drift, and to fly forward, in reverse, and horizontally. This attributes enable helicopters to be utilized as a part of congested or secluded ranges where settled wing airplane and many types of VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft cannot perform. By geography, North America is expected to dominate the global helicopter seating market. The U.S. is the most important country in every aspect of the helicopter aviation sector and is a major consumer of helicopter technology during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Helicopter Seating Market include Rockwell Collins, Inc, Zodiac Aerospace, UTC Aerospace Systems, Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd., Stelia Aerospace, Oregon Aero, Inc. and Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

Application Covered:

• Very Important Person (V.I.P.)

• Air Medical

• Utility

• Military Helicopter

• Civil Helieopter

• Other Applications

Product Type Covered:

• Passenger seat

• Crew seat

• Pilot Seat

• Other Product Types

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

