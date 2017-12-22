WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 22, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWS RELEASE

SPARE ME 4-in-1 Rescue Tool: Putting it to The Test

Kalispell, MT— December 21st, 2017 — 20 minutes away from Kalispell, MT, Kevin Klier navigates through 6”-10” snow where he notices a mini-van in distress, stuck in fresh Montana snow on Highway 2.

Kevin stops his vehicle on the other side of the highway, then begins to walk towards a vehicle in distress with two of his SPARE ME 4-in-1 Rescue tools, signaling to the occupants of the vehicle that he is there to help.

The head of the SPARE ME 4-in-1 Rescue Tool serves as a tire lifter, shovel, and ice scraper. Reversed, the serrated and toothed back serves as a means of mobile traction for motor vehicles. Made of state-of-the-art glass-filled nylon resin, the SPARE ME 4-in-1 Rescue Tool is remarkably tough and long-lasting.

Using the two of his personal SPARE ME 4-in-1 Rescue Tools, Kevin was able to get the minivan out of the snow, with a little bit of shoveling and elbow grease. After explaining to the occupants what the 4-in-1 Rescue tool is, and how to purchase it. They said their goodbyes and both Kevin, and the minivan occupants were back on the road and in transit, all within 10 minutes.

Situations like these arise regularly, especially with the inclement weather. While frustrating, we know a stuck vehicle isn’t the worst thing that could happen to a driver behind the wheel. The new 8-in-1 SPARE ME tool, improves upon the current 4-in-1 tool, adding a removable flashlight, glass-breaker, and seat-belt cutter, all contained within the handle of the 8-in-1 SPARE ME Rescue Tool. (Available 2018)

Effective and reliable, SPARE ME Rescue tools save time, money, and possible injury for drivers facing unexpected emergencies on the road. SPARE ME Rescue Tool is the multi-purpose survival tool that every smart driver should have with them.

