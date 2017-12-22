Holiday Blues: How to Avoid the Holiday Funk
Snap out of the seasonal funk with these five pro tipsLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAS VEGAS – While generally associated with happiness and joy, the holidays can be a stressful time for many, filled with anxiety and depression. Local mental health agency Divine Touch, Inc. has initiated a healthy holiday campaign to raise awareness about the importance of mental health.
The “Holiday Blues” is conflicting or mixed emotions about the holidays because of life changing events, economic concerns, and relationship issues (i.e., partnership, marriage, family). How we interact with others is an indication of what has changed in our lives or vice versa what has not.
According to Ken Duckworth, MD, medical director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, "I think a lot of people would say that the holidays are the worst time of the year…Many feel miserable, and that's not only for people with clinical depression."
Here are some examples of how one could feel around holidays:
I feel down, because it’s the holiday…I feel like this daily.
I’m stressed, but I don’t know why? I can’t concentrate and
I feel miserable because I don’t have any money… I feel hopeless, worthless
I wish things were better…I’ve lost interest in doing anything.
I wish my life was more like his or hers…I feel guilty.
It would be helpful to focus on how to minimize negative ideas or thoughts about the holiday season.
Here are a few tips to help get out of the “Holiday Blues”:
1. Reality Check. Stop trying to please everyone during the holiday season if you are not committed to doing it all year long. This is the most challenging around Christmas, trying to fulfill someone’s wish you cannot. Take care of your own mental health needs FIRST.
2. Give to yourself. Although holidays are giving season, don’t forget to give to yourself. For example, give yourself more quality time, relaxation, exercise, and more gifts to improve your own state of mind.
3. Don’t be the Savior. Everyone has different family dynamics, acknowledge the complexity of your family. It is unrealistic to expect everyone to abide by the overall message of the holidays, “PEACE and UNITY.” In spending time with your family don’t try to stand out, compete, and/or try to be the hero/heroine.
4. Don’t Compare. It is a common mistake to compare your family or cultural way of celebrating the holidays resulting in pressure to be the perfect family for the “perfect holiday.” Remember: there is not a perfect family or perfect holiday, because everyone has stressors and challenges around the holidays.
5. Volunteer. Get connected with community, social, and/or religious organization. This is a great intervention for individuals experiencing loneliness and isolation. Volunteering and giving back can provide a great source of comfort when you are helping someone less fortunate.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA), mood disorders, including major depression, dysthymic disorder and bipolar disorder, are the third most common cause of hospitalization in the U.S. for both youth and adults aged 18–44. If you or someone you know needs immediate help, call SAMHSA at (800) 662-HELP. For more information about keeping your mind healthy, log on to divinetouchinc.com or samhsa.gov.
###
Divine Touch Incorporated:
Based in North Las Vegas, Divine Touch Inc., is a therapeutic counseling center that offers life skills services along with day treatment programs for youth and adults. Shineka Foy-Olivas holds a bachelor’s (emphasis on criminal justice, public administration) and a master’s (emphasis on special education) from University of Nevada, Las Vegas and a master’s degree in social work with a concentration in military clinical social work from the University of Southern California.
Sharie Johnson
PR Insiders
7026043091
email us here