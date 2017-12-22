Mauritius Insurance Industry Market 2017- By Plan Future Business Decisions Using the Forecast Figures 2020

Mauritius Insurance Industry Market

Synopsis

'The Insurance Industry in Mauritius, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed analysis of the Mauritian insurance industry.

It provides key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review (2011–2015) and forecast periods (2015–2020).

The report also gives a comprehensive overview of the Mauritian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country. It also includes analysis of the impact of natural hazards on the insurance industry.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Summary

'The Insurance Industry in Mauritius, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Mauritian insurance industry, including:

• An overview of the Mauritian insurance industry

• The Mauritian insurance industry's growth prospects by segment and category

• A comprehensive overview of the Mauritian economy and demographics

• The detailed competitive landscape in the Mauritian insurance industry

• Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Mauritian insurance industry

• Analysis of natural hazards in the Mauritian insurance industry

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Mauritius:

• It provides historical values for the Mauritian insurance industry for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments in the Mauritian insurance industry, with market forecasts to 2020.

• It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions.

• It profiles the top insurance companies in Mauritius, and highlights recent developments.

• It covers the economy and demographic structure of Mauritius.

• It analyzes the impact of natural hazards in the Mauritian insurance industry.

Key points

• Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Mauritian insurance industry and each segment and category within it.

• Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Mauritian insurance industry.

• Assess the competitive dynamics in the Mauritian insurance industry.

• Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key segments.

• Gain insights into key regulations governing the Mauritian insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry's future.

Key Highlights

• The Financial Services Commission (FSC) introduced Act No. 32 of 2015 to regulate captive insurance effective from January, 29, 2016.

• In 2014, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Mauritius issued licenses to two new general insurers: Quantum II and Swan Speciality Risk.

• The Mauritian non-life segment accounted for 33.3% of the industry‘s gross written premium.

• Motor-third party liability, craft third-party liability, and workmen’s compensation insurance are mandatory.

