Aroma Chemicals Global Market Segmentation, Major Players, Applications and Analysis 2023

Aroma chemicals are compounds which consist of smell and odor. Aroma chemicals are an important group of organic molecules used as ingredients in Aroma Chemicals compositions. There are plenty of different molecules which use in production of Aroma Chemicals compositions, of which synthetic ingredients play a major part as components due to their current availability and relatively lower cost as compared with natural molecules. They are also known as aroma, fragrance and odorant among others. Any chemical compound is said to have odor or smell only if it is sufficiently volatile to reach the olfactory system in the upper part of the nose.

Global Aroma Chemicals market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

By Company

BASF

Solvay

Kao

Takasago

Bell Flavors and Fragrances

Sensient Technologies

Symrise

Vigon International

Givaudan

Robertet

T.Hasegawa

Treatt

Jiaxing Wintrust Flavours Co., Ltd.

YingYang (China) Aroma Chemical Group

Silverline Chemicals Ltd

PFW Aroma Chemicals B.V.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Infant Formula

Baby Cereals

Baby Snacks

Bottled & Canned Baby Food

By End-User / Application

Foods & Beverages

Cosmetics

Personal & Household Care

Others

