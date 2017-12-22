School Furniture Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “School Furniture Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of School Furniture in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global School Furniture market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Herman Miller

HNI Corporation

KI

Steelcase

Ballen Panels

EduMax

Fleetwood Group

Hertz Furniture

Knoll

Smith System

VS

Trayton Group

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Material

Wooden Furniture

Metal Furniture

Plastic Furniture

Others

By Product

Desks and Chairs

Bookcases

Dormitory Bed

Blackboards

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Public School

Private School

