School Furniture Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022
PUNE, INDIA, December 22, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- School Furniture Market:
Executive Summary
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of School Furniture in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global School Furniture market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Herman Miller
HNI Corporation
KI
Steelcase
Ballen Panels
EduMax
Fleetwood Group
Hertz Furniture
Knoll
Smith System
VS
Trayton Group
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Material
Wooden Furniture
Metal Furniture
Plastic Furniture
Others
By Product
Desks and Chairs
Bookcases
Dormitory Bed
Blackboards
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Public School
Private School
Table of content:
Global School Furniture Market Research Report 2017
1 School Furniture Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of School Furniture
1.2 School Furniture Segment By Material
1.2.1 Global School Furniture Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Material (Product Category)(2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global School Furniture Production Market Share By Material (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Wooden Furniture
1.2.4 Metal Furniture
1.2.5 Plastic Furniture
1.2.6 Others
1.3 School Furniture Segment By Product
1.3.1 Desks and Chairs
1.3.2 Bookcases
1.3.3 Dormitory Bed
1.3.4 Blackboards
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global School Furniture Segment by Application
1.4.1 School Furniture Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Public School
1.4.3 Private School
1.5 Global School Furniture Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global School Furniture Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of School Furniture (2012-2022)
1.6.1 Global School Furniture Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.6.2 Global School Furniture Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global School Furniture Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global School Furniture Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global School Furniture Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global School Furniture Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global School Furniture Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global School Furniture Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers School Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 School Furniture Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 School Furniture Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 School Furniture Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global School Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
3.1 Global School Furniture Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.2 Global School Furniture Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.3 Global School Furniture Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.4 Global School Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.5 North America School Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.6 Europe School Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.7 China School Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.8 Japan School Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.9 Southeast Asia School Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.10 India School Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4 Global School Furniture Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)
4.1 Global School Furniture Consumption by Region (2012-2017)
4.2 North America School Furniture Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.3 Europe School Furniture Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.4 China School Furniture Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.5 Japan School Furniture Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.6 Southeast Asia School Furniture Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.7 India School Furniture Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
5 Global School Furniture Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global School Furniture Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.2 Global School Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.3 Global School Furniture Price by Type (2012-2017)
5.4 Global School Furniture Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)
6 Global School Furniture Market Analysis by Application
6.1 Global School Furniture Consumption and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)
6.2 Global School Furniture Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)
6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
6.3.1 Potential Applications
6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries
Continuous…
