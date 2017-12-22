Medical Grade Silicone Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022

Medical Grade Silicone -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Medical Grade Silicone Market is accounted for $1.13 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $1.84 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Huge growth of application is orthopedic components and medical devices are some of the key factors favouring the market growth. However, strict government regulations and escalating raw material cost are hampering the market. Increasing healthcare in developing countries provides ample of opportunities for the market growth.

By Application, Prosthetics and Orthopedic segments are expected to witness huge growth during the forecast period owing to their physical properties of chemical inertness, elasticity and skin-like texture. By Form, Gels segment commanded the largest market share attributed to growing usage of this product in medical applications. Silicone gel has tested to be extremely useful for scar treatment and cause 86% decrease in texture, 84% decrease in color, and 68% decrease in the height of scars.

North America commanded the largest market share due to the presence of technology advancement and medical grade silicone built-up companies in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR owing to the fast growing infrastructure that provides ample of opportunities for medical grade silicone market growth in the region.

Some of the key players in Medical Grade Silicone market include

3M Company, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Royal DSM, Henkel AG & Co., DOW Corning Corporation, Specialty Silicone Fabricators, Inc., Polymer Science, Inc., Nusil Technology LLC, Zodiac Coating, Primasil Silicones Limited, Wacker Chemie AG, Bioplexus, Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc. and Wynca Group.

Applications Covered:

• Orthopedic Components

• Contact Lenses

• Medical Devices

• Prosthetics

• Medical Tapes

• Other Applications

Forms Covered:

• Medical Adhesives

• Elastomers

• Gels

• Medical Coatings

• Other Forms

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

