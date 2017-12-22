WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 22, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWS RELEASE

From: Big Cat Brandz LLC

400 Clematis Street, Suite 202

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

EzClipse®: The Recessed-lighting Revolution

Kory Keogan, President & inventor of EzClipse®, invented the original prototype while frustrated with glare caused by a recessed lighting fixture in his room. This crude model; created with fishing line, magnets, and a mirror, eventually evolved into the EzClipse® product line we know today—A recessed lighting attachment that adds affordable style to your drabby and dull recessed lighting fixtures.

A far cry from the original prototype, EzClipse® recessed lighting attachments utilize Rare-Earth Magnets, which provide an incredibly strong hold to the recessed lighting trim, the magnets also have a superior lifespan, taking hundreds of years for their magnetism to fade.

These magnets make EzClipse® incredibly easy to install on your recessed lighting (a.k.a., can lights, pot lights, downlights), and requires no tools, or expert help. To install your EzClipse®, simply attach them into place on the trim of your existing recessed lighting, and the rare earth magnets handle the rest. Furthermore, the product utilizes heat-resistant silicone, which is easy to wipe clean, and will not melt when installed near your light bulbs.

Based in Ottawa, Canada, EzClipse® aims to become the top industry leader in interior decor for recessed lighting. EzClipse® has multiple product styles and designs, to suit any stylistic taste, or ‘look’. What was once a late-night idea to solve light glare, has grown and flourished into EzClipse®; A rapidly expanding company and first-mover in the recessed lighting space.

Making their first appearance on QVC, Q1, 2018, there is no doubt that EzClipse® will change the face of recessed lighting and intelligent interior décor, as we know it.

With offices in Miami and West Palm Beach, Big Cat Brandz is the leading new product placement and branding company in the United States. Big Cat Brandz can place any product into the hands of the actual decision-making buyer, and we do that across all categories with every retailer. What takes everyone else months, if not years, takes us days.

For more information: http://bigcatbrandz.com

Copyright © 2017, Big Cat Brandz LLC. All Rights Reserved.

