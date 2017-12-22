Global Magnesium Oxide Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
Magnesium Oxide Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Magnesium Oxide Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Magnesium Oxide Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Magnesium oxide, also called magnesia with chemical formula MgO, is a white solid mineral that occurs naturally as periclase and is a source of magnesium. MgO is used as an insulator in industrial cables, as a basic refractory material for crucibles and as a principal fireproofing ingredient in construction materials. Magnesium oxide is also utilized in the agricultural, chemical, food, pharmaceutical, environmental and industrial applications.
Global Magnesium Oxide market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
By Company
RHI AG
Magnesita Refratários
Magnezit Group
SMZ Jelsava
Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties
Kumas-Kuthaya Magnesite Works
Nedmag Industries
Grecian Magnesite
Navarras SA
Primier Magnesia
Baymag
Korea General Magnesia Clinker Industry Group
Industrias Penoles
Ube Material Industries
ICL Industrial
Imerys
Haicheng Houying Group
Haicheng Magnesite Refractory
Haicheng Huayu Group
Jiachen Group
Liaoning Jinding Magnesite
Liaoning Wang Cheng Magnesium Group
Qinghua Refractory Group
Dashiqiao Huamei Group
Hartley (Haicheng) Magnesite
Hebei Meishen
Weifang Qiangyuan Chemical Industry
Zehui Chemicals
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Adhesive backed sandpaper
Velvet backed sandpaper
Others
By End-User / Application
Refractories Industry
Agriculture Industry
Chemical Intermediates
Construction Industry
Others
Table of Contents
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
6.2 by End-Use / Application
6.3 by Regions
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
7.2 by End-Use / Application
7.3 by Regions
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
8.2 by End-Use / Application
8.3 by Regions
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
9.2 by End-Use / Application
9.3 by Regions
10 Middle East & Africa Market
10.1 by Type
10.2 by End-Use / Application
10.3 by Regions
11 Market Forecast
11.1 Global Market Forecast (2018-2023)
11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2018-2023)
11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2018-2023)
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 RHI AG
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Magnesita Refratários
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Magnezit Group
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 SMZ Jelsava
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Kumas-Kuthaya Magnesite Works
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Nedmag Industries
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Grecian Magnesite
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Navarras SA
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Primier Magnesia
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Baymag
12.12 Korea General Magnesia Clinker Industry Group
12.13 Industrias Penoles
12.14 Ube Material Industries
12.15 ICL Industrial
12.16 Imerys
12.17 Haicheng Houying Group
12.18 Haicheng Magnesite Refractory
12.19 Haicheng Huayu Group
12.20 Jiachen Group
12.21 Liaoning Jinding Magnesite
12.22 Liaoning Wang Cheng Magnesium Group
12.23 Qinghua Refractory Group
12.24 Dashiqiao Huamei Group
12.25 Hartley (Haicheng) Magnesite
12.26 Hebei Meishen
12.27 Weifang Qiangyuan Chemical Industry
12.28 Zehui Chemicals
