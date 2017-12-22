Global Magnesium Oxide Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Magnesium Oxide Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023

Magnesium oxide, also called magnesia with chemical formula MgO, is a white solid mineral that occurs naturally as periclase and is a source of magnesium. MgO is used as an insulator in industrial cables, as a basic refractory material for crucibles and as a principal fireproofing ingredient in construction materials. Magnesium oxide is also utilized in the agricultural, chemical, food, pharmaceutical, environmental and industrial applications.

Global Magnesium Oxide market competition by top manufacturers

By Company

RHI AG

Magnesita Refratários

Magnezit Group

SMZ Jelsava

Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties

Kumas-Kuthaya Magnesite Works

Nedmag Industries

Grecian Magnesite

Navarras SA

Primier Magnesia

Baymag

Korea General Magnesia Clinker Industry Group

Industrias Penoles

Ube Material Industries

ICL Industrial

Imerys

Haicheng Houying Group

Haicheng Magnesite Refractory

Haicheng Huayu Group

Jiachen Group

Liaoning Jinding Magnesite

Liaoning Wang Cheng Magnesium Group

Qinghua Refractory Group

Dashiqiao Huamei Group

Hartley (Haicheng) Magnesite

Hebei Meishen

Weifang Qiangyuan Chemical Industry

Zehui Chemicals

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Adhesive backed sandpaper

Velvet backed sandpaper

Others

By End-User / Application

Refractories Industry

Agriculture Industry

Chemical Intermediates

Construction Industry

Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Definition

12 Key Manufacturers

