REVE Antivirus Wins Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Merit Award
REVE Antivirus has been awarded Asia Pacific Alliance (APICTA) Merit Award this year.
On this proud moment, the CEO of REVE Antivirus, Mr. Sanjit Chatterjee said “Our next-gen security products have been greatly appreciated by customers and we believe that this achievement will significantly help us enhance our presence in the cyber security sector.”
The APICTA Awards were hosted in Bangladesh this year. Companies from 16 member economies including Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Australia, Japan, etc. participated in this international award program. As many as 56 International Experts tested various software for two days and considered stability, ability, innovation and market analysis as the key factors to announce the winner.
REVE Antivirus has been in the news for its product line packed with advanced features like Turbo Scan for quick malware detection, PC Tune Up for smooth working of computer, Parental control with live notifications, etc.
About REVE Antivirus:
REVE Antivirus is a vertical of the REVE Group, a Singapore based conglomerate headquartered in Singapore. REVE Antivirus has its major development centres in India & Bangladesh. The team of Security experts and developers at REVE Antivirus work round-the-clock to deliver high-end products and make their customers aware about the ongoing cyber-attacks. As a product, REVE Antivirus is approved by Microsoft and certified by VB100, a security information portal, testing, and certification body and OPSWAT, a Francisco-based software company.
REVE Antivirus support team is available 24×7 for instant resolution to user queries via Live Chat, Email & Call.
For further information & media queries, please contact media@reveantivirus.com
Sanjit Chatterjee
REVE Systems
+919711215965
