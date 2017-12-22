Malaysia Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2017 – By Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors

Malaysia Renewable Energy Policy Handbook

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Malaysia Renewable Energy Policy Handbook”

"Malaysia Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2017” is among the latest country specific policy reports from the industry analysis specialist that offers comprehensive information on major policies governing renewable energy market in the country.

The report provides the current and future renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided in the country.

The report is built using data and information sourced from industry associations, government websites and statutory bodies. The information is also sourced through other secondary research sources such as industry and trade magazines.

Scope

- The report covers policy measures and incentives used by Malaysia to promote renewable energy.

- The report details promotional measures in Malaysia both for the overall renewable energy industry and for specific renewable energy technologies that have potential in the country.

Key points to buy

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about policy decisions being taken for different renewable energy sources.

- Identify opportunities and challenges in exploiting various renewable technologies.

- Compare the level of support provided to different renewable energy technologies in Malaysia.

- Be ahead of competition by keeping yourself abreast of all the latest policy changes.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables 3

2 Introduction 4

2.1 Renewable Energy Policy 4

2.2 Global Data Report Guidance 4

3 Renewable Energy Policy, Argentina 5

3.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview 5

3.2 Renewable Energy Act 2011 5

3.2.1 Feed-in Tariffs Established under the Renewable Energy Act 2011 5

3.3 Net-Metering in Malaysia 7

3.4 National Renewable Energy Policy and Action Plan 7

3.5 Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) Act 2011 7

3.6 Green Technology Development 7

3.7 Small Renewable Energy Program 8

3.8 Energy Efficiency 8

