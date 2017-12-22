Luxury & Art Expo by Monde Art and Casa De Monte at Porvorim, Goa

The Luxury & Art Expo show cases some of the best paintings & art by great artists. The expo is aimed to bring together art connosierus from across Goa.

PORVORIM, GOA, INDIA, December 22, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Presenting an exhibition for the best of art and creative lovers. Explore yourself to the most attractive paintings and sculpture. A very unique event that has been conceptualised and organised by Casa De Monte - a premium luxury project by Chowgule Real Estate Company Goa & Monde Art - a place where you can rent or buy original art & also custom design your residential / commercial space through professionals.The Luxury & Art Expo show cases some of the best paintings & art by great artists. The expo is aimed to bring together art connosierus from across Goa and across India as well. When you visit the expo at Casa De Monte in Porvorim you will be thrilled to see a range of art options and also enjoy the luxury of Casa De Monte itself.Date: 21st Dec, 2017 onwardsVenue:Casa De Monte, Britona,Alto Porvorim, Penha de Franca,Goa 403101Contact: +91 73501 10284 / +91 83224 64001Google Maps: https://goo.gl/PrQv1t Website: https://www.casademonte.in/goa-events/article_luxury-art-expo-porvorim-goa_3.html About Monde Art:Monde Art is a managed marketplace to Buy, Rent or Commission original art.But that's not all.They were born in an organization that has a decade-plus legacy in Art, Design and Communication. And their offices are their laboratory, being filled with murals, sculpture, paintings, mixed-media.... In some part of their office you will find an example of work in Paper, Ink, Plastic, Metal, 3D extrusion; even Nails, Screws and discarded electronic components!They first started an Art Studio, which created acclaimed Artworks for some of the largest corporate clients in the country. Monde Art was born to take the same quality of Art to individuals (in addition to companies) and also provide easy options (like renting) to bring Art into your lives.Monde Art was born at Prototyze. Prototyze is an incubator building mobile-centric businesses in sectors such as Financial Services, Healthcare & Fitness, and Logistics.About Casa De Monte Goa:With the focus on space, this sprawling master piece of a luxury project comprises of nine of the most beautifully designed 3 and 4 BHK Villas, or mansions, that sparkle this serene and quiet green land in the plush and up market Porvorim neighbourhood.Casa De Monte also boasts of amenities and facilities like private swimming pool, gated complex, 24 hours security, CCTV surveillance, landscaped private garden, waste management, sump tank, property maintenance, rain water harvesting making it a very attractive real estate investment in Goa indeed.The upkeep, maintenance and other day-to-day aspects of the property is taken care of by a professional management company. Casa De Monte, Goa also offers the option of getting a rent back facility.The entire development is spread over 6,082 sq. mtrs. (65,466 sq. ft.) with vast landscaped open spaces and high standard security, and maintenance. With a minimum plot area of 5,000 sq. ft. for the smallest Villa to almost 8000 sq. ft. for the largest one, space is something that one will cherish in this Goa project.