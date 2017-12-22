Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Environmental Monitoring Instrument Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

"This report mainly covers the Environmental Monitoring equipment. 
Environmental monitoring instrument is a series of devices to monitor the environment. The devices are used for groundwater monitoring and sampling, indoor air quality, industrial hygiene, wastewater sampling, confined space entry, soil screening, and more."

Scope of the Report: 
This report focuses on the Environmental Monitoring Instrument in Asia-Pacific market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
Danaher 
Thermo Fisher 
Xylem 
Focused Photonics 
Siemens 
Horiba 
Sailhero 
SDL 
Environnement 
Shimadzu 
ABB 
Infore 
Sick 
Endress+Hauser 
EcoTech 
Lihero 
Landun

Market Segment by Countries, covering 
China 
Japan 
Korea 
Taiwan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Australia

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Portable 
Stationary

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Air 
Water 
Soil 
Noise

 

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Environmental Monitoring Instrument Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 Portable 
1.2.2 Stationary 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 Air 
1.3.2 Water 
1.3.3 Soil 
1.3.4 Noise 
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries 
1.4.1 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.7 Australia Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 
2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 Danaher 
2.1.1 Profile 
2.1.2 Environmental Monitoring Instrument Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Type 1 
2.1.2.2 Type 2 
2.1.3 Danaher Environmental Monitoring Instrument Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.1.4 Business Overview 
2.1.5 Danaher News 
2.2 Thermo Fisher 
2.2.1 Profile 
2.2.2 Environmental Monitoring Instrument Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Type 1 
2.2.2.2 Type 2 
2.2.3 Thermo Fisher Environmental Monitoring Instrument Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.2.4 Business Overview 
2.2.5 Thermo Fisher News 
2.3 Xylem 
2.3.1 Profile 
2.3.2 Environmental Monitoring Instrument Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Type 1 
2.3.2.2 Type 2 
2.3.3 Xylem Environmental Monitoring Instrument Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.3.4 Business Overview 
2.3.5 Xylem News 
2.4 Focused Photonics 
2.4.1 Profile 
2.4.2 Environmental Monitoring Instrument Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Type 1 
2.4.2.2 Type 2 
2.4.3 Focused Photonics Environmental Monitoring Instrument Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.4.4 Business Overview 
2.4.5 Focused Photonics News 
2.5 Siemens 
2.5.1 Profile 
2.5.2 Environmental Monitoring Instrument Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Type 1 
2.5.2.2 Type 2 
2.5.3 Siemens Environmental Monitoring Instrument Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.5.4 Business Overview 
2.5.5 Siemens News 


 Continued…….

 

