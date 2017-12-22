Kazakhstan Cards and Payments Industry Market 2017: Key Players – Halyk Bank, Kazkommertsbank, Eurasian Bank, and More

The Cards and Payments Industry in Kazakhstan

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “The Cards and Payments Industry in Kazakhstan: Emerging trends and opportunities”

"The Cards and Payments Industry in Kazakhstan: Emerging trends and opportunities to 2021", report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Kazakhstan's cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including credit transfers, payment cards, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2012-16).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2017-21f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Kazakhstan's cards and payments industry, including -

- Current and forecast values for each market in the Kazakhstan's cards and payments industry, including debit and credit cards.

- Detailed insights into payment instruments including credit transfers, cheques, direct debit, and payment cards. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

- E-commerce market analysis.

- Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Kazakhstan's cards and payments industry.

- Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit and credit cards.

Companies mentioned

Halyk Bank

Kazkommertsbank

Eurasian Bank

Bank CenterCredit

ATF Bank

Kaspi Bank

Visa

Mastercard

China UnionPay

American Express

Scope

- Contactless payments are gradually gaining prominence in Kazakhstan as banks and card schemes are increasingly working towards offering convenient payment services to customers. In February 2016, Visa collaborated with Kazkommertsbank to introduce a contactless m-payment service. The service, which is based on host card emulation (HCE) technology, will allow the bank's customers to make contactless payments using Android smartphones with NFC chips. The solution enables holders of Visa cards issued by Kazkommertsbank to easily integrate them with their Android smartphones to pay for goods and services, both in Kazakhstan and in other countries where contactless Visa payWave technology is available. The service requires consumers to enter a PIN code for transactions over $15 (KZT5,000). Earlier in June 2014, Kazkommertsbank collaborated with Mastercard to launch mobile contactless payments.

- While banks in Kazakhstan still focus on traditional bricks-and-mortar branches to deliver services, B1NK Bank, a mobile-only bank of Capital Bank Kazakhstan, allows consumers to conduct banking transactions purely via mobile phones. In August 2016, the bank introduced a new service allowing users to transfer money to friends via a messaging app. The app also provides assistance regarding ATM and Capital Bank Kazakhstan branch locations, currency exchange rates, and card balances and transaction history. Meanwhile digital bank Altyn-i was launched by Halyk Bank in 2016. It offers an online platform for consumers to open a bank account, access credit, and save money for corporate or individual needs. The advent of mobile-only banks is likely to accelerate a shift towards electronic payments in Kazakhstan.

- To benefit from the growing adoption of alternative payment solutions, UnionPay International partnered with Halyk Bank to introduce its HCE- and tokenization-based mobile payment (m-payment) service QuickPass in Kazakhstan in May 2017. Previously, in February 2017 Visa announced plans to launch its m-payment solution mVisa, which allows users to make in-store payments by scanning a QR code or entering the merchant’s identification number. Consumers can also transfer funds to family and friends and pay utility bills by linking the mVisa app with their respective Visa debit, credit, and prepaid cards.

