Poland Consumer Payments Country Snapshot Market 2017: Key Players –mBank, Bank BPH, Visa, Mastercard, Citibank and More

"Consumer Payments Country Snapshot: Poland 2016" report examines the consumer payments market in Poland, considering payment cards, online payments, P2P payments, and newer payment technologies such as mobile wallets and contactless. It also examines the main regulatory players in the Polish market.

In spite of cash continuing to play an important role in the Polish payments market, consumers are increasingly comfortable with payment cards and contactless payments - both of which will gain further popularity among Polish consumers in the future. But online commerce and mobile proximity payments are yet to gain significant traction among Polish consumers.

- Analyzes consumer attitudes towards financial services by life stage.

- Analyzes the major payment card types in terms of both card holding and usage.

- Identifies the major competitors in card issuing and how their position in the market has changed over the last five years.

- Considers consumer attitudes towards P2P tools, mobile payment tools, and contactless cards, and how companies in Poland are deploying these tools to meet customer needs.

- Explores the online payment market in Poland by merchant type and payment tool, as well as providing a 5-year forecast for the development of the market.

Visa

Mastercard

PayU

PKO Bank Polski

mBank

Bank Zachodni WBK

Bank BPH

Credit Agricole

Citibank

Santander

Bank Millennium

Bank Pekao

Tesco

Moneygram

BLIK

Alior Bank

- Pay-now cards are forecast to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% for use at the point of sale (POS) over 2015-20, compared to 6.3% for pay-later.

- The Polish contactless card market is highly developed, with the majority of consumers holding a contactless card and 99% at least aware of the technology.

- In spite of relatively developed contactless payment infrastructure and merchant acceptance, Polish consumers have yet to make significant progress in adopting and using mobile payment technology.

