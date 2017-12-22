Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Aerospace and Marine Data Recorder 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.50 % and Forecast to 2021

About aerospace and marine data recorders 
Global aerospace and marine data recorders are used in commercial and defense applications. Aerospace and marine data recorders are segmented into flight, cockpit, and voyage data recorders. While cockpit voice recorders record radio transmissions, pilot's voices, and engine noises; flight data recorders record performance parameters of planes, such as time, altitude, fuel levels, and airspeed. Similarly, voyage data recorders record wind speed and direction, ship's location, and the direction in which the ship is heading. These recordings are retrieved and analyzed during investigations of accidents.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global aerospace and marine data recorder market to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this report 
The report includes the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial aerospace and marine data recorder market for the period 2015-2019. The report provides a global overview, market segmentation by application, and growth prospects by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). The report also includes the market landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of prominent vendors. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers influencing market growth, outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market as a whole, and identifies the key trends in the market.

Technavio's report, Global Aerospace and Marine Data Recorder Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; and their growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion on the key vendors operating in this market.

Key regions 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA

Key vendors 
• Danelec Marine 
• Honeywell International 
• HR Smith Group 
• L-3 Communications Aviation Recorders 
• Teledyne Technologies

Other prominent vendors 
• Acr Electronics 
• Flyht Aerospace Solutions 
• Phoenix International Holdings 
• Universal Avionics Systems

 

Market driver 
• Increase in number of aircraft 
Market challenge 
• High Cost of next-generation black boxes 
Market trend 
• Live streaming of black box data 
Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 Table of Contents:

PART 01: Executive summary 
Highlights 
PART 02: Scope of the report 
Market overview 
Top vendor offerings 
PART 03: Market research methodology 
Research methodology 
Economic indicators 
PART 04: Introduction 
Key market highlights 
PART 05: Market landscape 
Market overview 
Market size and forecast 
Five forces analysis 
PART 06: Aerospace and defense supply chain system 
PART 07: Aerospace and defense supply chain system 
PART 08: Market segmentation by application 
Global aerospace and marine data recorder market by commercial application 
Global aerospace and marine data recorder market by marine application 
PART 09: Market segmentation by product 
Global aerospace and marine data recorder market by product type 
Global aerospace data recorder market for FDR 
Global aerospace data recorder market for CVR 
Global marine data recorder market for VDR 
PART 10: Geographical segmentation 
Global aerospace and marine data recorder market by geographical segmentation 
Aerospace and marine data recorder market in Americas 
Aerospace and marine data recorder market in APAC 
Aerospace and marine data recorder market in EMEA 
PART 11: Market drivers 
PART 12: Impact of drivers 
PART 13: Market challenges 
PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges 
PART 15: Market trends 
PART 16: Vendor landscape 
Competitive scenario 
Other prominent vendors 
PART 17: Key vendor analysis 
Danelec Marine 
Honeywell International 
HR Smith 
L-3 Communications Aviation Recorders 
Teledyne Technologies 


