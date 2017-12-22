Aerospace and Marine Data Recorder 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.50 % and Forecast to 2021
About aerospace and marine data recorders
Global aerospace and marine data recorders are used in commercial and defense applications. Aerospace and marine data recorders are segmented into flight, cockpit, and voyage data recorders. While cockpit voice recorders record radio transmissions, pilot's voices, and engine noises; flight data recorders record performance parameters of planes, such as time, altitude, fuel levels, and airspeed. Similarly, voyage data recorders record wind speed and direction, ship's location, and the direction in which the ship is heading. These recordings are retrieved and analyzed during investigations of accidents.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global aerospace and marine data recorder market to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this report
The report includes the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial aerospace and marine data recorder market for the period 2015-2019. The report provides a global overview, market segmentation by application, and growth prospects by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). The report also includes the market landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of prominent vendors. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers influencing market growth, outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market as a whole, and identifies the key trends in the market.
Technavio's report, Global Aerospace and Marine Data Recorder Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; and their growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion on the key vendors operating in this market.
Key regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key vendors
• Danelec Marine
• Honeywell International
• HR Smith Group
• L-3 Communications Aviation Recorders
• Teledyne Technologies
Other prominent vendors
• Acr Electronics
• Flyht Aerospace Solutions
• Phoenix International Holdings
• Universal Avionics Systems
Market driver
• Increase in number of aircraft
Market driver
• Increase in number of aircraft
Market challenge
• High Cost of next-generation black boxes
Market challenge
• High Cost of next-generation black boxes
Market trend
• Live streaming of black box data
Market trend
• Live streaming of black box data
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents:
PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Aerospace and defense supply chain system
PART 07: Aerospace and defense supply chain system
PART 08: Market segmentation by application
Global aerospace and marine data recorder market by commercial application
Global aerospace and marine data recorder market by marine application
PART 09: Market segmentation by product
Global aerospace and marine data recorder market by product type
Global aerospace data recorder market for FDR
Global aerospace data recorder market for CVR
Global marine data recorder market for VDR
PART 10: Geographical segmentation
Global aerospace and marine data recorder market by geographical segmentation
Aerospace and marine data recorder market in Americas
Aerospace and marine data recorder market in APAC
Aerospace and marine data recorder market in EMEA
PART 11: Market drivers
PART 12: Impact of drivers
PART 13: Market challenges
PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 15: Market trends
PART 16: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Other prominent vendors
PART 17: Key vendor analysis
Danelec Marine
Honeywell International
HR Smith
L-3 Communications Aviation Recorders
Teledyne Technologies
Continued…….
