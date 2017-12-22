Aerospace and Marine Data Recorder 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.50 % and Forecast to 2021

Wise.Guy.

About aerospace and marine data recorders

Global aerospace and marine data recorders are used in commercial and defense applications. Aerospace and marine data recorders are segmented into flight, cockpit, and voyage data recorders. While cockpit voice recorders record radio transmissions, pilot's voices, and engine noises; flight data recorders record performance parameters of planes, such as time, altitude, fuel levels, and airspeed. Similarly, voyage data recorders record wind speed and direction, ship's location, and the direction in which the ship is heading. These recordings are retrieved and analyzed during investigations of accidents.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global aerospace and marine data recorder market to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this report

The report includes the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial aerospace and marine data recorder market for the period 2015-2019. The report provides a global overview, market segmentation by application, and growth prospects by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). The report also includes the market landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of prominent vendors. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers influencing market growth, outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market as a whole, and identifies the key trends in the market.

Technavio's report, Global Aerospace and Marine Data Recorder Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; and their growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion on the key vendors operating in this market.

Key regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key vendors

• Danelec Marine

• Honeywell International

• HR Smith Group

• L-3 Communications Aviation Recorders

• Teledyne Technologies

Other prominent vendors

• Acr Electronics

• Flyht Aerospace Solutions

• Phoenix International Holdings

• Universal Avionics Systems

Market driver

• Increase in number of aircraft

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• High Cost of next-generation black boxes

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Live streaming of black box data

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents:

PART 01: Executive summary

Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Top vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Aerospace and defense supply chain system

PART 08: Market segmentation by application

Global aerospace and marine data recorder market by commercial application

Global aerospace and marine data recorder market by marine application

PART 09: Market segmentation by product

Global aerospace and marine data recorder market by product type

Global aerospace data recorder market for FDR

Global aerospace data recorder market for CVR

Global marine data recorder market for VDR

PART 10: Geographical segmentation

Global aerospace and marine data recorder market by geographical segmentation

Aerospace and marine data recorder market in Americas

Aerospace and marine data recorder market in APAC

Aerospace and marine data recorder market in EMEA

PART 11: Market drivers

PART 12: Impact of drivers

PART 13: Market challenges

PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 15: Market trends

PART 16: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Other prominent vendors

PART 17: Key vendor analysis

Danelec Marine

Honeywell International

HR Smith

L-3 Communications Aviation Recorders

Teledyne Technologies



Continued…….

