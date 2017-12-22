Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022
This report provides in depth study of “Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
General Dynamics Corporation
Heckler & Koch GmBH
Sturm, Ruger & Company
FN Herstal, S.A.
Colt's Manufacturing Company LLC
SIG Sauer GmbH & Co.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Carl Walther GmbH
Beretta S.p.A
Browning Arms Company
Glock Ges. m.b.H.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
by Small Arms
Rifles
Pistols
Shotguns
Handguns
Others
by Light Weapons
Grenade Launchers
Landmines
Rocket Launchers
Mortars
Anti-Tank Weapons
Rocket Propelled Grenades
Others
By Application, the market can be split into
Military
Law Enforcement
Other
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
