Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022

Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, December 22, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market 2017

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering 
General Dynamics Corporation 
Heckler & Koch GmBH 
Sturm, Ruger & Company 
FN Herstal, S.A. 
Colt's Manufacturing Company LLC 
SIG Sauer GmbH & Co. 
Lockheed Martin Corporation 
Carl Walther GmbH 
Beretta S.p.A 
Browning Arms Company 
Glock Ges. m.b.H.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
by Small Arms 
Rifles 
Pistols 
Shotguns 
Handguns 
Others 
by Light Weapons 
Grenade Launchers 
Landmines 
Rocket Launchers 
Mortars 
Anti-Tank Weapons 
Rocket Propelled Grenades 
Others

By Application, the market can be split into 
Military 
Law Enforcement 
Other

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want) 
North America 
China 
Europe 
Southeast Asia 
Japan 
India

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Industry Overview of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) 
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) 
1.1.1 Definition of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) 
1.1.2 Specifications of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) 
1.2 Classification of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) 
1.2.1 Rifles 
1.2.2 Pistols 
1.2.3 Shotguns 
1.2.4 Handguns 
1.2.5 Others 
1.3 Applications of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) 
1.3.1 Military 
1.3.2 Law Enforcement 
1.3.3 Other 
1.4 Market Segment by Regions 
1.4.1 North America 
1.4.2 China 
1.4.3 Europe 
1.4.4 Southeast Asia 
1.4.5 Japan 
1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) 
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) 
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) 
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW)

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) 
8.1 General Dynamics Corporation 
8.1.1 Company Profile 
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.1.2.1 Product A 
8.1.2.2 Product B 
8.1.3 General Dynamics Corporation 2016 Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.1.4 General Dynamics Corporation 2016 Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.2 Heckler & Koch GmBH 
8.2.1 Company Profile 
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.2.2.1 Product A 
8.2.2.2 Product B 
8.2.3 Heckler & Koch GmBH 2016 Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.2.4 Heckler & Koch GmBH 2016 Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.3 Sturm, Ruger & Company 
8.3.1 Company Profile 
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.3.2.1 Product A 
8.3.2.2 Product B 
8.3.3 Sturm, Ruger & Company 2016 Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.3.4 Sturm, Ruger & Company 2016 Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.4 FN Herstal, S.A. 
8.4.1 Company Profile 
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.4.2.1 Product A 
8.4.2.2 Product B 
8.4.3 FN Herstal, S.A. 2016 Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.4.4 FN Herstal, S.A. 2016 Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.5 Colt's Manufacturing Company LLC 
8.5.1 Company Profile 
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.5.2.1 Product A 
8.5.2.2 Product B 
8.5.3 Colt's Manufacturing Company LLC 2016 Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.5.4 Colt's Manufacturing Company LLC 2016 Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.6 SIG Sauer GmbH & Co. 
8.6.1 Company Profile 
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.6.2.1 Product A 
8.6.2.2 Product B 
8.6.3 SIG Sauer GmbH & Co. 2016 Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.6.4 SIG Sauer GmbH & Co. 2016 Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.7 Lockheed Martin Corporation 
8.7.1 Company Profile 
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.7.2.1 Product A 
8.7.2.2 Product B 
8.7.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation 2016 Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.7.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation 2016 Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.8 Carl Walther GmbH 
8.8.1 Company Profile 
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.8.2.1 Product A 
8.8.2.2 Product B 
8.8.3 Carl Walther GmbH 2016 Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.8.4 Carl Walther GmbH 2016 Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.9 Beretta S.p.A 
8.10 Browning Arms Company 

