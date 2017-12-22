Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Helpdesk Automation 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 49.3 % and Forecast to 2019

Wise.Guy12

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Helpdesk Automation Market 2015-2019” reports to its Database.

PUNE, INDIA, December 22, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

About helpdesk automation 
In business enterprises, helpdesk technology assists IT users in solving problems. In small and medium-sized companies, a helpdesk is usually handled by a single person with a contact number. In larger companies, a helpdesk is operated by a group of experts who have advanced software at their disposal to monitor and analyze IT problems and their patterns.

The complexity of enterprise networks has caused software and IT systems to evolve. Automation is gaining significant traction among end-users, driven by the need to provide better service to users contacting the helpdesk. Self-help services have also captured the imagination of enterprises. We expect the number of calls per user to see a gradual drop as helpdesk services start becoming more and more technologically advanced and automated.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global helpdesk automation market to grow at a CAGR of 49.3% during 2014-2019.

Covered in this report 
This report covers the market size and market share of each end-user. It also includes geographical segmentation of the market.

Technavio's report, Global Helpdesk Automation Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key regions 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA

Key vendors 
• BMC Software 
• CA Technologies 
• HP Enterprise Services 
• LANDESK 
• ServiceNow

Other prominent vendors 
• Atlassian 
• Axios Systems 
• Cherwell Software 
• Freshdesk 
• Happyfox 
• Heat Software 
• Kayako 
• NTR Global 
• Resolve Systems 
• Sunrise Software 
• SunView Software 
• Vision Helpdesk 
• Vorex 
• Zendesk 

 

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/118502-global-helpdesk-automation-market-2015-2019                                                                                 

  

Market driver 
• Reduction in level 1 support 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge 
• Vendors with limited capabilities 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend 
• Automatic escalation on unanswered queries 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 Table of Contents:

Executive Summary
List of Abbreviations
Scope of the Report
    03.1 Market Overview

    03.2 Product/ Service Offerings

Market Research Methodology
    04.1 Market Research Process

    04.2 Research Methodology

Introduction
Market Landscape
    06.1 Market Overview

      06.1.1 Need of Automation of Helpdesk Services

      06.1.2 Integrated SOA Technology in Helpdesk Services

    06.2 Market Size and Forecast

    06.3 Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-users
    07.1 Global helpdesk automation Market by End-users 2014

Geographical Segmentation
    08.1 Global Helpdesk Automation Market by Geographical Segmentation

      08.1.1 Americas

      08.1.2 APAC

      08.1.3 EMEA

Key Leading Countries
    09.1 US

    09.2 France

    09.3 UK

Buying Criteria
Market Growth Drivers
Drivers and their Impact
Market Challenges
Impact of Drivers and Challenges
Market Trends
Trends and their Impact
Vendor Landscape
Key Vendor Analysis
    18.1 CA Technologies

      18.1.1 Introduction

      18.1.2 Business segmentation

      18.1.3 Business strategy

      18.1.4 Geographical segmentation by revenue 2014 and 2015

      18.1.5 Recent developments

    18.2 BMC Software

      18.2.1 Business overview

      18.2.2 Product categories

      18.2.3 Key facts

      18.2.4 Recent developments

    18.3 ServiceNow

      18.3.1 Key Facts

      18.3.2 Business Overview

      18.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

      18.3.4 Products Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

      18.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

      18.3.6 Recent Developments

      18.3.7 SWOT Analysis

    18.4 Landesk

      18.4.1 Business overview

      18.4.2 Business segmentation

      18.4.3 Key facts as of December 2014

      18.4.4 Recent developments


 Continued…….

 

Enquiry Before Buy @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/118502-global-helpdesk-automation-market-2015-2019                                      

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional
Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Heat Exchanger Market 2017 Global Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2023
Global Nisin Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022
Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022
View All Stories From This Author