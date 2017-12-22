Helpdesk Automation 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 49.3 % and Forecast to 2019

Wise.Guy.

About helpdesk automation

In business enterprises, helpdesk technology assists IT users in solving problems. In small and medium-sized companies, a helpdesk is usually handled by a single person with a contact number. In larger companies, a helpdesk is operated by a group of experts who have advanced software at their disposal to monitor and analyze IT problems and their patterns.

The complexity of enterprise networks has caused software and IT systems to evolve. Automation is gaining significant traction among end-users, driven by the need to provide better service to users contacting the helpdesk. Self-help services have also captured the imagination of enterprises. We expect the number of calls per user to see a gradual drop as helpdesk services start becoming more and more technologically advanced and automated.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global helpdesk automation market to grow at a CAGR of 49.3% during 2014-2019.

Covered in this report

This report covers the market size and market share of each end-user. It also includes geographical segmentation of the market.

Technavio's report, Global Helpdesk Automation Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key vendors

• BMC Software

• CA Technologies

• HP Enterprise Services

• LANDESK

• ServiceNow

Other prominent vendors

• Atlassian

• Axios Systems

• Cherwell Software

• Freshdesk

• Happyfox

• Heat Software

• Kayako

• NTR Global

• Resolve Systems

• Sunrise Software

• SunView Software

• Vision Helpdesk

• Vorex

• Zendesk

Market driver

• Reduction in level 1 support

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Vendors with limited capabilities

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Automatic escalation on unanswered queries

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

List of Abbreviations

Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product/ Service Offerings

Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

Introduction

Market Landscape

06.1 Market Overview

06.1.1 Need of Automation of Helpdesk Services

06.1.2 Integrated SOA Technology in Helpdesk Services

06.2 Market Size and Forecast

06.3 Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-users

07.1 Global helpdesk automation Market by End-users 2014

Geographical Segmentation

08.1 Global Helpdesk Automation Market by Geographical Segmentation

08.1.1 Americas

08.1.2 APAC

08.1.3 EMEA

Key Leading Countries

09.1 US

09.2 France

09.3 UK

Buying Criteria

Market Growth Drivers

Drivers and their Impact

Market Challenges

Impact of Drivers and Challenges

Market Trends

Trends and their Impact

Vendor Landscape

Key Vendor Analysis

18.1 CA Technologies

18.1.1 Introduction

18.1.2 Business segmentation

18.1.3 Business strategy

18.1.4 Geographical segmentation by revenue 2014 and 2015

18.1.5 Recent developments

18.2 BMC Software

18.2.1 Business overview

18.2.2 Product categories

18.2.3 Key facts

18.2.4 Recent developments

18.3 ServiceNow

18.3.1 Key Facts

18.3.2 Business Overview

18.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.3.4 Products Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

18.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.3.6 Recent Developments

18.3.7 SWOT Analysis

18.4 Landesk

18.4.1 Business overview

18.4.2 Business segmentation

18.4.3 Key facts as of December 2014

18.4.4 Recent developments



Continued…….

