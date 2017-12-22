Helpdesk Automation 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 49.3 % and Forecast to 2019
Wise.Guy.
About helpdesk automation
In business enterprises, helpdesk technology assists IT users in solving problems. In small and medium-sized companies, a helpdesk is usually handled by a single person with a contact number. In larger companies, a helpdesk is operated by a group of experts who have advanced software at their disposal to monitor and analyze IT problems and their patterns.
The complexity of enterprise networks has caused software and IT systems to evolve. Automation is gaining significant traction among end-users, driven by the need to provide better service to users contacting the helpdesk. Self-help services have also captured the imagination of enterprises. We expect the number of calls per user to see a gradual drop as helpdesk services start becoming more and more technologically advanced and automated.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global helpdesk automation market to grow at a CAGR of 49.3% during 2014-2019.
Covered in this report
This report covers the market size and market share of each end-user. It also includes geographical segmentation of the market.
Technavio's report, Global Helpdesk Automation Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key vendors
• BMC Software
• CA Technologies
• HP Enterprise Services
• LANDESK
• ServiceNow
Other prominent vendors
• Atlassian
• Axios Systems
• Cherwell Software
• Freshdesk
• Happyfox
• Heat Software
• Kayako
• NTR Global
• Resolve Systems
• Sunrise Software
• SunView Software
• Vision Helpdesk
• Vorex
• Zendesk
Market driver
• Reduction in level 1 support
Market challenge
• Vendors with limited capabilities
Market trend
• Automatic escalation on unanswered queries
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
List of Abbreviations
Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product/ Service Offerings
Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
Introduction
Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.1.1 Need of Automation of Helpdesk Services
06.1.2 Integrated SOA Technology in Helpdesk Services
06.2 Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-users
07.1 Global helpdesk automation Market by End-users 2014
Geographical Segmentation
08.1 Global Helpdesk Automation Market by Geographical Segmentation
08.1.1 Americas
08.1.2 APAC
08.1.3 EMEA
Key Leading Countries
09.1 US
09.2 France
09.3 UK
Buying Criteria
Market Growth Drivers
Drivers and their Impact
Market Challenges
Impact of Drivers and Challenges
Market Trends
Trends and their Impact
Vendor Landscape
Key Vendor Analysis
18.1 CA Technologies
18.1.1 Introduction
18.1.2 Business segmentation
18.1.3 Business strategy
18.1.4 Geographical segmentation by revenue 2014 and 2015
18.1.5 Recent developments
18.2 BMC Software
18.2.1 Business overview
18.2.2 Product categories
18.2.3 Key facts
18.2.4 Recent developments
18.3 ServiceNow
18.3.1 Key Facts
18.3.2 Business Overview
18.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.3.4 Products Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
18.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.3.6 Recent Developments
18.3.7 SWOT Analysis
18.4 Landesk
18.4.1 Business overview
18.4.2 Business segmentation
18.4.3 Key facts as of December 2014
18.4.4 Recent developments
Continued…….
