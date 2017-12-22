Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Power Generation Solutions Market 2017 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Power Generation Solutions Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

PUNE, INDIA, December 22, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Generation Solutions Market:

Executive Summary

This report studies the global Power Generation Solutions market, analyzes and researches the Power Generation Solutions development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

ABB
Wood Group
Alstom SA
Siemens AG
AES Corporation
Wartsila
GE
OPG
State Grid Corporation of China

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Coal-fired
Hydro
Natural Gas-fired

Combined Cycle Power Generation

Oil-fired
Others

Market segment by Application, Power Generation Solutions can be split into

Industrial production
Commercial
Household
Others

Table of content:

Global Power Generation Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Power Generation Solutions 
1.1 Power Generation Solutions Market Overview 
1.1.1 Power Generation Solutions Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Power Generation Solutions Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Power Generation Solutions Market by Type 
1.3.1 Coal-fired 
1.3.2 Hydro 
1.3.3 Natural Gas-fired 
1.3.4 Combined Cycle Power Generation 
1.3.5 Oil-fired 
1.3.6 Others 
1.4 Power Generation Solutions Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Industrial production 
1.4.2 Commercial 
1.4.3 Household 
1.4.4 Others

2 Global Power Generation Solutions Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Power Generation Solutions Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 ABB 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Power Generation Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Wood Group 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Power Generation Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Alstom SA 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Power Generation Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Siemens AG 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Power Generation Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 AES Corporation 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Power Generation Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Wartsila 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Power Generation Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 GE 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Power Generation Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 OPG 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Power Generation Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 State Grid Corporation of China 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Power Generation Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments

4 Global Power Generation Solutions Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017) 
4.1 Global Power Generation Solutions Market Size by Type (2012-2017) 
4.2 Global Power Generation Solutions Market Size by Application (2012-2017) 
4.3 Potential Application of Power Generation Solutions in Future 
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Power Generation Solutions

5 United States Power Generation Solutions Development Status and Outlook 
5.1 United States Power Generation Solutions Market Size (2012-2017) 
5.2 United States Power Generation Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

6 EU Power Generation Solutions Development Status and Outlook 
6.1 EU Power Generation Solutions Market Size (2012-2017) 
6.2 EU Power Generation Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

7 Japan Power Generation Solutions Development Status and Outlook 
7.1 Japan Power Generation Solutions Market Size (2012-2017) 
7.2 Japan Power Generation Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

8 China Power Generation Solutions Development Status and Outlook 
8.1 China Power Generation Solutions Market Size (2012-2017) 
8.2 China Power Generation Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

9 India Power Generation Solutions Development Status and Outlook 
9.1 India Power Generation Solutions Market Size (2012-2017) 
9.2 India Power Generation Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

10 Southeast Asia Power Generation Solutions Development Status and Outlook 
10.1 Southeast Asia Power Generation Solutions Market Size (2012-2017) 
10.2 Southeast Asia Power Generation Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2017-2022) 
11.1 Global Power Generation Solutions Market Size (Value) by Regions (2017-2022) 
11.1.1 United States Power Generation Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022) 
11.1.2 EU Power Generation Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022) 
11.1.3 Japan Power Generation Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022) 
11.1.4 China Power Generation Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022) 
11.1.5 India Power Generation Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022) 
11.1.6 Southeast Asia Power Generation Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022) 
11.2 Global Power Generation Solutions Market Size (Value) by Type (2017-2022) 
11.3 Global Power Generation Solutions Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

12 Power Generation Solutions Market Dynamics 
12.1 Power Generation Solutions Market Opportunities 
12.2 Power Generation Solutions Challenge and Risk 
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents 
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy 
12.3 Power Generation Solutions Market Constraints and Threat 
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute 
12.3.2 Government Policy 
12.3.3 Technology Risks 
12.4 Power Generation Solutions Market Driving Force 
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets 
12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis 
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk 
13.1.1 Substitutes 
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry 
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference 
13.3 External Environmental Change 
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations 
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix     

Continuous…

