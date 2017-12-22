Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

IT Market for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses 2017 BRIC Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 10.89 % and Forecast to 2021

WiseGuyReports.com adds "IT Market for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses in BRIC 2015-2019" reports to its Database.

PUNE, INDIA, December 22, 2017

About SMB IT Spending in BRIC

BRIC countries contributed approximately 38% of the global SMB IT spending in 2014. Technavio predicts that, in BRIC, SMB IT spending will cross $186 billion by 2019 from $111 billion in 2015. Over the past five years, IT spending priorities of SMBs have been redefined because of the growing awareness of the impact of IT on businesses, both top line and bottom line. Therefore, there has been growing focus on server and storage virtualization technologies, mobility, Big data/analytics, business intelligence, cloud computing, next-generation workspace, and collaboration technologies from SMBs. However, some of the challenges faced by SMBs are IT budget, lack of leadership initiative in implementing IT changes, lack of IT knowledge to determine the ROI of IT investment in the business, and lack of skilled workforce.

Technavio's analysts forecast the SMB IT market in BRIC to grow at a CAGR of 10.89% over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this Report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the SMB IT market in BRIC for the period 2015-2019. The market can be categorized into three segments: hardware, software and services.

Technavio's report, SMB IT Market in BRIC 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

• Brazil 

• Russia

• India

• China 

Key Vendors

• Accenture 

• Cognizant

• Digital China Holdings

• HP

• Huawei

• IBM

• Lenovo

Other Prominent Vendors

 

• Acer

• AsiaInfo Linkage

• AsusTek

• Atos Origin

• Capgemini

• China National Software

• Cisco Systems

• Dell

• HCL Infosystems

• IBS

• Infosys

• Microsoft

• National Computer

• Neusoft Group

• Oracle

• SAP

• TCS

• Wipro Infotech

• Xerox 

 

Market Driver

• Government Initiatives

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

• Access to Fragmented Market 

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Trend

• Focus on First Time Technology Adopters 

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

    03.1 Market Overview

    03.2 Product, Services and Solutions Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

    04.1 Market Research Process

    04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

    05.1 Economic Overview

      05.1.1 China

      05.1.2 India

      05.1.3 Brazil

      05.1.4 Russia

06. Market Landscape

    06.1 Market Overview

    06.2 Five Forces Analysis

07. Market and Geographical Segmentation of BRIC

08. Brazil


09. Russia


10. India


11. China

    
12. Buying Criteria

13. Market Growth Drivers

14. Drivers and their Impact

15. Market Challenges

16. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

17. Market Trends

18. Trends and their Impact

19. Vendor Landscape

    19.1 Market Analysis 2014

    19.2 Other Prominent Vendors

20. Key Vendor Analysis

20.1 Accenture

20.1.1 Key Facts

      20.1.2 Business Overview

      20.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

      20.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

      20.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

      20.1.6 Business Strategy

      20.1.7 Key Information

      20.1.8 SWOT Analysis

    20.2 Cognizant

      20.2.1 Key Facts

      20.2.2 Business Overview

      20.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

      20.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

      20.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

      20.2.6 Business Strategy

      20.2.7 Key Information

      20.2.8 SWOT Analysis

    20.3 Digital China

      20.3.1 Key Facts

      20.3.2 Business Overview

      20.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

      20.3.4 Recent Developments

      20.3.5 SWOT Analysis

    20.4 HP

 Continued…….
 

