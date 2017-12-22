IT Market for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses 2017 BRIC Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 10.89 % and Forecast to 2021
Wise.Guy.
WiseGuyReports.com adds “IT Market for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses in BRIC 2015-2019” reports to its Database.
PUNE, INDIA, December 22, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
About SMB IT Spending in BRIC
BRIC countries contributed approximately 38% of the global SMB IT spending in 2014. Technavio predicts that, in BRIC, SMB IT spending will cross $186 billion by 2019 from $111 billion in 2015. Over the past five years, IT spending priorities of SMBs have been redefined because of the growing awareness of the impact of IT on businesses, both top line and bottom line. Therefore, there has been growing focus on server and storage virtualization technologies, mobility, Big data/analytics, business intelligence, cloud computing, next-generation workspace, and collaboration technologies from SMBs. However, some of the challenges faced by SMBs are IT budget, lack of leadership initiative in implementing IT changes, lack of IT knowledge to determine the ROI of IT investment in the business, and lack of skilled workforce.
Technavio's analysts forecast the SMB IT market in BRIC to grow at a CAGR of 10.89% over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the SMB IT market in BRIC for the period 2015-2019. The market can be categorized into three segments: hardware, software and services.
Technavio's report, SMB IT Market in BRIC 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• Brazil
• Russia
• India
• China
Key Vendors
• Accenture
• Cognizant
• Digital China Holdings
• HP
• Huawei
• IBM
• Lenovo
Other Prominent Vendors
• Acer
• AsiaInfo Linkage
• AsusTek
• Atos Origin
• Capgemini
• China National Software
• Cisco Systems
• Dell
• HCL Infosystems
• IBS
• Infosys
• Microsoft
• National Computer
• Neusoft Group
• Oracle
• SAP
• TCS
• Wipro Infotech
• Xerox
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/69850-smb-it-market-in-bric-2015-2019
Market Driver
• Government Initiatives
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
• Access to Fragmented Market
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
• Focus on First Time Technology Adopters
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product, Services and Solutions Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
05.1 Economic Overview
05.1.1 China
05.1.2 India
05.1.3 Brazil
05.1.4 Russia
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.2 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market and Geographical Segmentation of BRIC
08. Brazil
09. Russia
10. India
11. China
12. Buying Criteria
13. Market Growth Drivers
14. Drivers and their Impact
15. Market Challenges
16. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
17. Market Trends
18. Trends and their Impact
19. Vendor Landscape
19.1 Market Analysis 2014
19.2 Other Prominent Vendors
20. Key Vendor Analysis
20.1 Accenture
20.1.1 Key Facts
20.1.2 Business Overview
20.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
20.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
20.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
20.1.6 Business Strategy
20.1.7 Key Information
20.1.8 SWOT Analysis
20.2 Cognizant
20.2.1 Key Facts
20.2.2 Business Overview
20.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
20.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
20.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
20.2.6 Business Strategy
20.2.7 Key Information
20.2.8 SWOT Analysis
20.3 Digital China
20.3.1 Key Facts
20.3.2 Business Overview
20.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
20.3.4 Recent Developments
20.3.5 SWOT Analysis
20.4 HP
Continued…….
Enquiry Before Buy @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/69850-smb-it-market-in-bric-2015-2019
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here