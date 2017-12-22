France Non-Life Insurance Market 2017 – By Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors 2020

Non-Life Insurance in France

Synopsis

'Non-Life Insurance in France, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the French non-life insurance segment, and a comparison of the French insurance industry with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the French economy and demographics, explains the various types of natural hazard and their impact on the French insurance industry, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Summary

'Non-Life Insurance in France, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the French non-life insurance segment, including:

• The French non-life insurance segment’s detailed outlook by product category

• A comprehensive overview of the French economy and demographics

• A comparison of the French insurance industry with its regional counterparts

• The various distribution channels in the French non-life insurance segment

• Detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the French insurance industry

• Details of the competitive landscape in the non-life insurance segment in France

• Details of regulatory policy applicable to the French insurance industry

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in France:

• It provides historical values for the French non-life insurance segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the French non-life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

• It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in France, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key points to buy

• Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the French non-life insurance segment, and each category within it.

• Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the French non-life insurance segment.

• Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance segment.

• Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

• Gain insights into key regulations governing the French insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry's future.

Key Highlights

• Solvency ll was implemented with effect from January 2016, and is expected to consolidate the segment.

• The Insurance Code, which governs insurance activity in France, was last updated in January 2016.

• In July 2016, the French Federation of Insurance Companies (FFSA) and the Pool of Mutual Insurance Companies (GEMA) merged to form the French Federation of Insurance (FFA).

• The Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD), which is a framework for regulating European Union (EU) insurance intermediaries, will be effective from February 2018.

• In March 2017, Axa introduced Axa Global Parametric insurance, which covers risks and business that are exposed to weather such as crop losses caused by a catastrophic event.

• Effective November 2016, French law affirmed mandatory liability for clinical trials along with liability for medical equipment manufacturers.

• Rapid growth of telematics-based motor and cyberinsurance is expected.

Table of Contents

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Segment Outlook

5 Outlook by Category

6 Distribution Channel Outlook

7 Natural and Man-made Hazards

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Governance, Risk and Compliance

10 Databook

11 Definitions and Methodology

12 About

..CONTINUED

