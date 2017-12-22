Insurance Industry in Zimbabwe: Insurance and Pension Commission (ICEC) started the microfinance regulation

Insurance Industry in Zimbabwe Market

Pune, India, 06 November 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “The Insurance Industry in Zimbabwe, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021”.

The report The Insurance Industry in Zimbabwe provide a complete overview for the market during the review period (2012-2016) and the prediction period (2016-2021). The report also explain key performance indicators such as written premiums, expenses incurred, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, total wealth, total investment income and assumptions.

Report offers strategic business decisions using the deepest historical and prediction market data related to Zimbabwe's insurance industry and using each of those segments and categories. Evaluate the competitive motivational forces in the insurance industry in Zimbabwe

The study of report also analyze the distribution channel running in the Segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Zimbabwe's economy and demographics and provides detailed information about the competitive landscape in the country.

The Major highlights of the Insurance Industry in Zimbabwe report are, in 2017, First Mutual Health (FHHC) launched the mobile application to manage your insurance portfolio online. Enables online purchasing of insurance products from the app company as well. The initiative of SBI's digital insurance technology has been adopted to work with FBC aircraft more efficiently and to be consistent with the strict Zimbabwe regulatory environment.

The study further explain, on June 16, 2017, the Insurance and Pension Commission (ICEC) started the microfinance regulation. The Old Mutual Life, partnered with Blue Marble micro insurance, started drought insurance production which provided insurance from seasonal drought, during 2016. Finally, IPCE has charged registration fees for insurance companies and pension funds in last year.

The report provide profiles the top insurance companies in Zimbabwe and outlines the key regulations affecting them. The study of report offers historical value for Zimbabwe's insurance industry for the period of the 2016-2021. As per expertise, Zimbabwe will provide a detailed analysis of important sectors of insurance industry as per market estimates by 2021.

The Report study contains a complete list of parameters including written premium, damages, loss ratio, combined ratio, total wealth, total investment income and feedback. The report analyzes various distribution channels in Zimbabwe.

Finally the report helps to understand the Zimbabwe's major insurance policies and companies and their impact on company's future. Identify the opportunities for growth and market trends in key departments. Understand the demand for market-driven mobility, important market growth and growth opportunities in Zimbabwe's insurance industry.

