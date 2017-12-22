Fruit Jellies Global Industry 2017 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2021

The analysts forecast the global fruit jellies market to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Fruit Jellies Market

Description

Fruit jellies can be defined as a soft and elastic food product made usually by boiling fruit juice and sugar along with gelatin or pectin contained in fruits. Manufacturers of fruit jellies usually use high methoxyl pectin (HMP) to prepare fruit jellies and low methoxyl pectin (LMP) when there is a need to prepare low or sugar-free fruit jellies. The global fruit jellies market forms a minor segment of the global sugar and sugar-free confectionery market.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fruit jellies market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Fruit Jellies Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Cloetta

• Ferrara Candy Company

• HARIBO

• Jelly Belly Candy Company

• Just Born

• Perfetti Van Melle

Other prominent vendors

• The Hershey Company

• Mars

• Impact Confections

• Palmer Candy Company

Market driver

• Growing demand for sugar-free and low sugar jellies

Market challenge

• Unhealthy price competition owing to rising disparity between regional and global vendors

Market trend

• Growing influence of online retailing

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Global fruit jellies market - market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INGREDIENTS TYPE

• Segmentation by ingredients type

• Comparison by ingredient type

• Global fruit jellies market containing HMP - market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Global fruit jellies market containing LMP - market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by ingredient type

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Fruit jellies market in EMEA - market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Fruit jellies market in the Americas - market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Fruit jellies market in APAC - market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Key leading countries

• Fruit jellies market in the US

• Fruit jellies market in the UK

• Fruit jellies market in Germany

• Fruit jellies market in France

• Fruit jellies market in Japan

• Fruit jellies market in Canada

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing influence of online retailing

• Rising popularity of clean labeling

• Increasing trend of premium and gourmet products

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Cloetta

• Ferrara Candy Company

• HARIBO

• Jelly Belly Candy Company

• Just Born

• Perfetti Van Melle

………..CONTINUED