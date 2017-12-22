Media and Entertainment Market in China to Grow at CAGR of 11.29% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On -“Media and Entertainment Market in China - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2021”

Media and Entertainment Market in China 2017

Media and entertainment covers all the major sources of entertainment that users avail on an everyday basis. It covers a wide range of entertainment products and services, including TV, music, games, books, and movies.

The analysts forecast the media and entertainment market in China to grow at a CAGR of 11.29% over the period 2015-2019.

Covered in this report

This report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the media and entertainment market in China for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the following segments of media and entertainment:

• TV subscriptions: Includes cable TV, satellite TV, and IPTV

• Ad spending: Includes digital ad spending, online ad spending, and mobile ad spending

• Video games: Includes PC games, consoles, online games, cloud games, and mobile games. However, this segment does not consider games related to lotteries and casinos

• Book publishing: Includes printed books. However, magazines, newspapers, and e-book segments are not considered in this segment

• Filmed entertainment: Includes the box office, electronic home video, physical home video, and advertising

• Music: Includes music streaming such as online streaming and mobile streaming; and digital music

The media and entertainment market in China is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of small and large vendors. The report only lists the key vendors in the market; it does not present the market share of all the vendors. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers influencing the growth of the media and entertainment market in China, outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, and the key trends emerging in the market.



The report, media and entertainment market in China 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the landscape of the media and entertainment market in China and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Beijing Enlight Media

• China Central Television

• Dalian Wanda

• Shanghai Media

• Television Broadcasts

• Tencent Holdings

Other prominent vendors

• China Broadband Capital

• China Star Entertainment

• Chung T'ien Television

• Novel SuperTV

• Shanda Interactive Entertainment

• Xiami

Market driver

• Increase in disposable income

Market challenge

• Privacy and security concerns

Market trend

• Increased adoption of cloud services

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 End-User Segments

03.2.1 Individual User

03.3 Base Year

03.4 Vendor Segmentation

03.5 Market Size Calculation and Segmentation

03.6 Products and Services

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Market Snapshot

06.2 Product Life Cycle of Media and Entertainment in China

06.3 Media and Entertainment Market in China

06.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

06.4 Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Type

07.1 Media and Entertainment Market in China by Type 2014

07.2 Media and Entertainment Market in China by Type 2014-2019

07.3 TV Subscription Market in China

07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.4 China's Share in Global TV Subscription Market

07.5 Ad Spending Market in China

07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.6 China's Share in Global Ad Spending Market

07.7 Video Games Market in China

07.7.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.8 China's Share in Global Video Games Market

07.9 Publishing Market in China

07.9.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.10 China's Share in Global Publishing Market

07.10.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.11 Filmed Entertainment Market in China

07.11.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.12 China's Share in Global Filmed Entertainment Market

07.13 Music Market in China

07.13.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.14 China's Share in Global Music Market

08. Market Attractiveness

08.1 Market Attractiveness by Type

09. Buying Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and their impact

12. Market Challenges

13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends

15. Trends and their Impact

16. Vendor Landscape

16.1 Competitive Scenario

16.2 Competitive analysis

16.3 Other Prominent Vendors

17. Key Vendor Analysis

17.1 China Central Television

17.1.1 Key Facts

17.1.2 Business Overview

17.1.3 Recent Developments

17.1.4 SWOT Analysis

17.2 Dalian Wanda

17.2.1 Key Facts

17.2.2 Business Overview

17.2.3 Recent Developments

17.2.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3 Enlight

17.3.1 Key Facts

17.3.2 Business Overview

17.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014

17.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014

17.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014

17.3.6 Business Strategy

17.3.7 Recent Developments

17.3.8 SWOT Analysis

..…..Continued