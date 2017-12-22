Media and Entertainment Market in China to Grow at CAGR of 11.29% and Forecast to 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On -“Media and Entertainment Market in China - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2021”
Media and Entertainment Market in China 2017
Media and entertainment covers all the major sources of entertainment that users avail on an everyday basis. It covers a wide range of entertainment products and services, including TV, music, games, books, and movies.
The analysts forecast the media and entertainment market in China to grow at a CAGR of 11.29% over the period 2015-2019.
Covered in this report
This report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the media and entertainment market in China for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the following segments of media and entertainment:
• TV subscriptions: Includes cable TV, satellite TV, and IPTV
• Ad spending: Includes digital ad spending, online ad spending, and mobile ad spending
• Video games: Includes PC games, consoles, online games, cloud games, and mobile games. However, this segment does not consider games related to lotteries and casinos
• Book publishing: Includes printed books. However, magazines, newspapers, and e-book segments are not considered in this segment
• Filmed entertainment: Includes the box office, electronic home video, physical home video, and advertising
• Music: Includes music streaming such as online streaming and mobile streaming; and digital music
The media and entertainment market in China is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of small and large vendors. The report only lists the key vendors in the market; it does not present the market share of all the vendors. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers influencing the growth of the media and entertainment market in China, outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, and the key trends emerging in the market.
The report, media and entertainment market in China 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the landscape of the media and entertainment market in China and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Beijing Enlight Media
• China Central Television
• Dalian Wanda
• Shanghai Media
• Television Broadcasts
• Tencent Holdings
Other prominent vendors
• China Broadband Capital
• China Star Entertainment
• Chung T'ien Television
• Novel SuperTV
• Shanda Interactive Entertainment
• Xiami
Market driver
• Increase in disposable income
Market challenge
• Privacy and security concerns
Market trend
• Increased adoption of cloud services
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 End-User Segments
03.2.1 Individual User
03.3 Base Year
03.4 Vendor Segmentation
03.5 Market Size Calculation and Segmentation
03.6 Products and Services
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Snapshot
06.2 Product Life Cycle of Media and Entertainment in China
06.3 Media and Entertainment Market in China
06.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
06.4 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Type
07.1 Media and Entertainment Market in China by Type 2014
07.2 Media and Entertainment Market in China by Type 2014-2019
07.3 TV Subscription Market in China
07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.4 China's Share in Global TV Subscription Market
07.5 Ad Spending Market in China
07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.6 China's Share in Global Ad Spending Market
07.7 Video Games Market in China
07.7.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.8 China's Share in Global Video Games Market
07.9 Publishing Market in China
07.9.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.10 China's Share in Global Publishing Market
07.10.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.11 Filmed Entertainment Market in China
07.11.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.12 China's Share in Global Filmed Entertainment Market
07.13 Music Market in China
07.13.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.14 China's Share in Global Music Market
08. Market Attractiveness
08.1 Market Attractiveness by Type
09. Buying Criteria
10. Market Growth Drivers
11. Drivers and their impact
12. Market Challenges
13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
14. Market Trends
15. Trends and their Impact
16. Vendor Landscape
16.1 Competitive Scenario
16.2 Competitive analysis
16.3 Other Prominent Vendors
17. Key Vendor Analysis
17.1 China Central Television
17.1.1 Key Facts
17.1.2 Business Overview
17.1.3 Recent Developments
17.1.4 SWOT Analysis
17.2 Dalian Wanda
17.2.1 Key Facts
17.2.2 Business Overview
17.2.3 Recent Developments
17.2.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3 Enlight
17.3.1 Key Facts
17.3.2 Business Overview
17.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014
17.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014
17.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014
17.3.6 Business Strategy
17.3.7 Recent Developments
17.3.8 SWOT Analysis
..…..Continued
