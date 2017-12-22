Quake Alert System triggers alarm at Chandigarh
NDMA and Haryana Disaster Management officials monitored the State wide Mock drill on earthquake preparednessNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 22, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHANDIGARH: A mock drill on earthquake preparedness was conducted in Haryana on Thursday in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in which all districts, staff of Haryana civil secretariat and new secretariat participated.
Giving details of the exercise, Haryana revenue and disaster management minister Capt Abhimanyu said that the mock drills were conducted in 122 locations across 22 districts simultaneously. He said that it was for the first time in Haryana's history when the government had exercised the mock drill at such a big level. He said that 136 teams were deployed in the districts for response consisted of district machinery and central agencies. Based on assumption, the total number of casualties identified in this mega mock exercise was 257 and those of injured was 1,717.
Earthquake Onsite Early Warning System installed at Haryana Secretariat in Chandigarh was made to trigger earthquake alarm at 10 in the morning to activate all stakeholders of the mock drill. Earthquake alert system has been used first time by the agencies in India to make aware the people about the sound of earthquake alarm and giving them sufficient time to get prepared to fight such disaster in case a severe earthquake strikes. The Public Siren installed at secretariat raised alert for the people residing with in 3-4 kms radius of the building. It is a historical moment for all of us and it is good initiative by the authorities concerned, said Bijender Goel, Managing Director, Terra Techcom Pvt. Ltd. The company has two functional projects of earthquake early warning with Haryana Government at Haryana Institute of Public Administration, Gurugram and Chandigarh.
Bijender Goel
Mr.
8447225005
email us here