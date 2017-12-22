Process Safety Systems 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.77% and Forecast to 2021
Process Safety Systems Market 2017
Process safety systems protect personnel and property in processing industries. They are generally used to prevent fires, explosions, and accidental release of chemicals or other hazardous materials in industries such as Oil and Gas, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, and Power. A safety system typically comprises engineered hardware and software controls.
The analysts forecast the Global Process Safety Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.77 percent over the period 2015-2019.
Covered in this Report
The Global Process Safety Systems market can be segmented into the following: Hardware, Software, and Services.
The report, Global Process Safety Systems Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, the Americas, and the EMEA region; it also covers the Global Process Safety Systems market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key Vendors
• ABB
• Honeywell
• Rockwell
• Siemens
• Yokogawa
Other Prominent Vendors
• Emerson Electric
• General Electric
• Schneider Electric
Market Driver
• Increased Demand from Oil and Gas Industry
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
• Maturity of Markets in Europe and North America
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
• Development of Customised Safety Systems
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.2 Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Product-type
07.1 Global Process Safety Systems Market by Product-type 2014-2019
07.2 Global Process Safety Systems Market by Product-type: Hardware1
07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.3 Global Process Safety Systems Market by Product-type: Software
07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.4 Global Process Safety Systems Market by Product-type: Services
07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
08. Market Segmentation by End-users
08.1 Global Process Safety Systems Market by End-users 2014-2019
08.2 Global Process Safety Systems Market by End-users-Oil & Gas Industry
08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.3 Global Process Safety Systems Market by End-users-Chemical & Petrochemical Industry
08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.4 Global Process Safety Systems Market by End-users-Power Industry
08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
09. Geographical Segmentation
09.1 Global Process Safety Systems Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014-2019
09.2 Process Safety Systems Market in the APAC Region
09.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.3 Process Safety Systems Market in the EMEA Region
09.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.4 Process Safety Systems Market in the Americas
09.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
10. Key Leading Countries
10.1 US
10.2 China
11. Buying Criteria
12. Market Growth Drivers
13. Drivers and their Impact
14. Market Challenges
15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
16. Market Trends
17. Trends and their Impact
18. Vendor Landscape
18.1 Competitive Scenario
18.2 Other Prominent Vendors
19. Key Vendor Analysis
19.1 ABB
19.1.1 Key Facts
19.1.2 Business Overview
19.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
19.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2011-2013
19.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
19.1.6 Business Strategy
19.1.7 Recent Developments
19.1.8 SWOT Analysis
19.2 Honeywell International Inc.
19.2.1 Key Facts
19.2.2 Business Overview
19.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
19.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
19.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
19.2.6 Business Strategy
19.2.7 Recent Developments
19.2.8 SWOT Analysis
19.3 Siemens
19.3.1 Key Facts
19.3.2 Business Description
19.3.3 Business Segmentation
19.3.4 Revenue by Business Segmentation
19.3.5 Revenue Comparison by Business Segmentation 2012 and 2013
19.3.6 Sales by Geography
19.3.7 Business Strategy
19.3.8 Recent Developments
19.3.9 SWOT Analysis
19.4 Rockwell Automation
19.4.1 Key Facts
19.4.2 Business Overview
19.4.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
19.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
19.4.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
19.4.6 Business Strategy
19.4.7 Recent Developments
19.4.8 SWOT Analysis
..…..Continued
