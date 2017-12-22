Baby Food and Infant Formula Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2021
Infant formulas and baby food products are specially designed for infants and toddlers. These products are easy to consume and provide for the nutritional needs of babies. Baby food products come in a wide variety such as dried food, prepared food, infant milk formula, growing-up milk formula, and follow-on milk formula. Infant formulas and baby food are considered to be nutritional supplements for breast milk.
The analysts forecast the Global Baby Food and Infant Formula market to grow at a CAGR of 7.69 percent over the period 2015-2019.
Covered in this Report
The Global Baby Food and Infant Formula market can be segmented into two categories: Baby Food and Infant Formula.
The report, Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market 2014-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Europe, Americas, and the MEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Baby Food and Infant Formula market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• Americas
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
Key Vendors
• Abbott Laboratories
• Danone
• Mead Johnson
• Nestlé
Other Prominent Vendors
• Bellamy Organic
• Ella's Kitchen Group
• Friesland
• Hero Group
• HIPP
• HJ Heinz
• Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group
• Manna Foods
• Meiji
• Morinaga
• Nurture (Happy Family)
• Parents Choice
• Plum Organics
• Sprout Foods
• Stonyfield Farm
• The Hain Celestial Group
• Wyeth-Ayerst International
Key Market Driver
• Increase in Number of Malnutrition Babies
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Market Challenge
• Declining Birth Rates
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Market Trend
• Growing Demand for Organic Baby Food
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.2 Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Product
07.1 Segmentation of Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market by Product 2014
07.2 Segmentation of Global Infant Formula Market by Product 2014
07.3 Segmentation of Global Baby Food Market by Product 2014
08. Geographical Segmentation
09. Key Leading Countries
09.1 China
09.2 US
09.3 Russia
09.4 Indonesia
09.5 France
10. Buying Criteria
11. Market Growth Drivers
12. Drivers and their Impact
13. Market Challenges
14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
15. Market Trends
16. Trends and their Impact
17. Vendor Landscape
17.1 Competitive Scenario
17.1.1 Key News
17.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.2 Market Share Ranking 2014
17.3 Other Prominent Vendors
18. Key Vendor Analysis
18.1 Abbott Laboratories
18.1.1 Key Facts
18.1.2 Business Description
18.1.3 Business Segmentation
18.1.4 Business Strategy
18.1.5 Revenue by Business Segmentation
18.1.6 Revenue Comparison 2011 and 2012
18.1.7 Revenue by Geographical Segmentation
18.1.8 Key Information
18.1.9 SWOT Analysis
18.2 Danone
18.2.1 Key Facts
18.2.2 Business Overview
18.2.3 Business Segmentation
18.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
18.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.2.6 Business Strategy
18.2.7 Recent Developments
18.2.8 SWOT Analysis
18.3 Mead Johnson
18.3.1 Key Facts
18.3.2 Business Overview
18.3.3 Product Segmentation by Revenue 2014
18.3.4 Products Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014
18.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014
18.3.6 Business Strategy
18.3.7 Recent Developments
18.3.8 SWOT Analysis
18.4 Nestlé
18.4.1 Key Facts
18.4.2 Business Overview
18.4.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
18.4.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.4.6 Business Strategy
18.4.7 Recent Developments
18.4.8 SWOT Analysis
..…..Continued
