Baby Food and Infant Formula Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2021

Baby Food and Infant Formula Market 2017

Infant formulas and baby food products are specially designed for infants and toddlers. These products are easy to consume and provide for the nutritional needs of babies. Baby food products come in a wide variety such as dried food, prepared food, infant milk formula, growing-up milk formula, and follow-on milk formula. Infant formulas and baby food are considered to be nutritional supplements for breast milk.

The analysts forecast the Global Baby Food and Infant Formula market to grow at a CAGR of 7.69 percent over the period 2015-2019.

Covered in this Report

The Global Baby Food and Infant Formula market can be segmented into two categories: Baby Food and Infant Formula.

The report, Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market 2014-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Europe, Americas, and the MEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Baby Food and Infant Formula market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA



Key Vendors

• Abbott Laboratories

• Danone

• Mead Johnson

• Nestlé

Other Prominent Vendors

• Bellamy Organic

• Ella's Kitchen Group

• Friesland

• Hero Group

• HIPP

• HJ Heinz

• Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group

• Manna Foods

• Meiji

• Morinaga

• Nurture (Happy Family)

• Parents Choice

• Plum Organics

• Sprout Foods

• Stonyfield Farm

• The Hain Celestial Group

• Wyeth-Ayerst International

Key Market Driver

• Increase in Number of Malnutrition Babies

Key Market Driver

• Increase in Number of Malnutrition Babies

Key Market Challenge

• Declining Birth Rates

Key Market Challenge

• Declining Birth Rates

Key Market Trend

• Growing Demand for Organic Baby Food

Key Market Trend

• Growing Demand for Organic Baby Food

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Market Overview

06.2 Market Size and Forecast

06.3 Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Product

07.1 Segmentation of Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market by Product 2014

07.2 Segmentation of Global Infant Formula Market by Product 2014

07.3 Segmentation of Global Baby Food Market by Product 2014

08. Geographical Segmentation

09. Key Leading Countries

09.1 China

09.2 US

09.3 Russia

09.4 Indonesia

09.5 France

10. Buying Criteria

11. Market Growth Drivers

12. Drivers and their Impact

13. Market Challenges

14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Trends and their Impact

17. Vendor Landscape

17.1 Competitive Scenario

17.1.1 Key News

17.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.2 Market Share Ranking 2014

17.3 Other Prominent Vendors

18. Key Vendor Analysis

18.1 Abbott Laboratories

18.1.1 Key Facts

18.1.2 Business Description

18.1.3 Business Segmentation

18.1.4 Business Strategy

18.1.5 Revenue by Business Segmentation

18.1.6 Revenue Comparison 2011 and 2012

18.1.7 Revenue by Geographical Segmentation

18.1.8 Key Information

18.1.9 SWOT Analysis

18.2 Danone

18.2.1 Key Facts

18.2.2 Business Overview

18.2.3 Business Segmentation

18.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

18.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.2.6 Business Strategy

18.2.7 Recent Developments

18.2.8 SWOT Analysis

18.3 Mead Johnson

18.3.1 Key Facts

18.3.2 Business Overview

18.3.3 Product Segmentation by Revenue 2014

18.3.4 Products Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014

18.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014

18.3.6 Business Strategy

18.3.7 Recent Developments

18.3.8 SWOT Analysis

18.4 Nestlé

18.4.1 Key Facts

18.4.2 Business Overview

18.4.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

18.4.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.4.6 Business Strategy

18.4.7 Recent Developments

18.4.8 SWOT Analysis

..…..Continued