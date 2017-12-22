Smart Wearable Entertainment Devices and Services 2017 Global Market Expected Grow at CAGR 38.15% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the Global Smart Wearable Entertainment Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 38.15 percent over the period 2015-2019.

Global Smart Wearable Entertainment Devices and Services Market

Description

Smart wearable entertainment devices are used for entertainment and gaming. Some of the entertainment devices include smart watches, smart glasses, wearable hands, wrist bands, head mounted displays, and thumb-work devices. These devices are used to play virtual and 3D games, listen to music and stream videos with augmented reality technology and gesture recognition. These devices easily sync with user's smartphones and tablets.



Covered in this Report

The Global Smart Wearable Entertainment Devices and Services market is divided into two cateogories: Global Smart Wearable Entertainment Devices and Global Smart Wearable Entertainment Services. The report also includes segmentation on the basis of product. On the basis of product, it is cateogorized into smartwatch and smartglass.

The Global Smart Wearable Entertainment Devices and Services market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It also covers the Global Smart Wearable Entertainment Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

• North America

• Western Europe

• APAC and ROW

Key Vendors

• AT&T

• EE

• Google

• Samsung Electronics

• Sony

• Sprint

• Telefonica

• T-Mobile US

Emerging Vendors

• Beartek

• Casio America

• Epson America

• Kapture

• Optinvent

• Tarsier

• Vuzix

Vendors to Watch Out

• Avegant

• Meta

• Thalmic Labs

Other Vendors

• 4D Force

• Atheer Labs

• Brilliant Services

• Carl Zeiss

• Emotiv Systems

• Fat Shark

• Fin Robotics

• Gameband Minecraft

• Glassup

• Infiniteye

• Intelligent Headset

• Iron Will Innovations Canada

• Logbar

• Neptune

• Oculus (Facebook)

• Skully Helmets

• Xbox

Market Driver

• Increased Popularity of Entertainment Devices among Youth

Market Challenge

• High Power Consumption

Market Trend

• Use of Augmented Reality Technology to Enhance User Experience

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

