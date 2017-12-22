Fermentation Chemicals 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.98% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Report On -“Fermentation Chemicals Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2022”

Fermentation Chemicals Market 2017

The commercial fermentation of natural and renewable materials produces fermentation chemicals. These chemicals act as a catalyst or initiator in chemical and biochemical reactions to modify the rate of the reaction process. These chemicals can also be manufactured by using biodegradable products such as pulp, starch, paper, wood, and other biochemicals. The increasing demand from the alcohol industry is one of the driving factors. The rising demand for renewable energy fuel and consumption of alcohols such as ethanol and methanol as a substitute for conventional fuels are the major factors prompting the growth of the global fermentation chemicals market. Fermentation chemicals help increase the overall productivity by lowering the processing time and manufacturing costs.

The analysts forecast the global fermentation chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fermentation chemicals market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Fermentation Chemicals Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AJINOMOTO

• Archer Daniels Midland

• BASF

• Cargill

• Evonik Industries

• The Dow Chemical Company

Other prominent vendors

• Amano Enzyme

• AB Enzymes

• Chr. Hansen Holding

• Novozymes

• Royal DSM

Market driver

• Rising need for renewable and clean fuel

Market driver

• Rising need for renewable and clean fuel

Market challenge

• Fall in crude oil prices

Market challenge

• Fall in crude oil prices

Market trend

• Emerging use of enzymes in nutraceuticals

Market trend

• Emerging use of enzymes in nutraceuticals

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global fermentation chemicals market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Global fermentation chemicals market by product

• Global fermentation chemicals market by alcohols

• Global fermentation chemicals market by organic acids

• Global fermentation chemicals market by enzymes

• Global fermentation chemicals market by other products

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Global fermentation chemicals market by application

• Global fermentation chemicals market by industrial applications

• Global fermentation chemicals market by food and beverages applications

• Global fermentation chemicals market by pharmaceutical and nutritional applications

• Global fermentation chemicals market by plastics and fibers applications

• Global fermentation chemicals market by other applications

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global fermentation chemicals market by geography

• Fermentation chemicals market in Americas

• Fermentation chemicals market in APAC

• Fermentation chemicals market in EMEA

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Emerging use of enzymes in nutraceuticals

• Alternatives to conventional transportation fuels

• Increased consumption of organic food additives

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Major market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• AJINOMOTO

• Archer Daniels Midland

• BASF

• Cargill

• Evonik Industries

• The Dow Chemical Company

..…..Continued