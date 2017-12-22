Pigments 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 3.92% and Forecast to 2021
About Pigments
Pigments are colored or colorless substances that are insoluble in the vehicle or medium in which they are incorporated. They are usually available in powder form and can be organic or inorganic. Pigments can be either derived from minerals or produced synthetically. Pigments are responsible for absorption and reflection of light, which decides the physical appearance of the substrate. Pigments are also known to retain color better than dyes. The primary difference between a dye and a pigment is that the pigments are insoluble, while dyes are soluble.
Technavio’s analysts forecast the global pigments market to grow at a CAGR of 3.92% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pigments market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Pigments Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• BASF
• DIC
• Ferro
• Heubach
• LANXESS
Other prominent vendors
• Clariant
• CRISTAL
• Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals
• DuPont
• ECKART
• Huntsman International
• Kronos
• LANSCO COLORS
• Tronox
Market driver
• Increased demand for effect pigments/solar reflective pigments
Market challenge
• Globalization of pigments market
Market trend
• Growing prominence of sustainable paints
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
• Segmentation by type
• Comparison by type
• Global organic pigments market
• Global inorganic pigments market
• Global specialty pigments market
• Market opportunity by type
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USE
• Segmentation by end-use
• Comparison by end-use
• Global pigments market for paints and coatings — Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Global pigments market for plastics — Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Global pigments market for printing inks — Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Global pigments market for other applications — Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Market opportunity by end-use
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• APAC — Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• EMEA — Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Americas — Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
• Biopigments: The way forward
• Growing prominence of sustainable paints
• Increased demand for pigments with functional benefits
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive scenario
• Key vendors in the global pigments market
• Other prominent vendors
• BASF
• DIC
• Ferro
• Heubach
• LANXESS
Continued…….
