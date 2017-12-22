3D Technology - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “3D Technology Market: Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

PUNE, INDIA, December 22, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 3D Technology Industry

According to the database and research of QYR Technology Industry Research Center, the global 3D technology markets has a total value of xxx M USD back in 2011, and increased to xxx M USD in 2015. We made a series of functional calculation and deduced the past 5 year’s data with scientific model. Finally, we made the prediction that the value of 3D technology markets can be xxx M USD by 2022.The CRA of 3D technology is 22.65% from 2016 to 2021.

The report provides a basic overview of the 3D technology industry including definitions, classifications, applications, patent status, industry chain, and supply chain of each type.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1032345-2012-2022-report-on-global-3d-technology-market-competition-status-and

Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players of each major type with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, volume, revenue and contact information. What’s more, the 3D technology industry development trends are analyzed.

This report studies 3D technology focuses on top manufacturers in global market revenue and growth rate for each manufacturer, covering

Stratasys

3D Systems

Renishaw

Arcam Group

ExOne

Optomec

SLM Solutions

EnvisionTEC

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Sharp Corporation

HannStar Display Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

Nikon Corporation

GoPro

Samsung Electronics

Canon Inc

Google

Microsoft

Oracle

Auto Desk

Adobe Systems

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of 3D technology in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), like

USA

Europe

Japan

China

Southeast Asia

Split by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

3D Printing

3D Display

3D Camera

3D Software

Others

Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Reed Switch Device in each application, can be divided into

3D Printing Industry

Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

Finally, the overall research conclusions are offered.

In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1032345-2012-2022-report-on-global-3d-technology-market-competition-status-and

Some Top Major Manufacturers from Table of content:

2 Global 3D Printing Market Analysis

2.1 Types of 3D Printing

2.1.1 Sterolithogrpahy

2.1.2 Fused Deposition Modeling

2.1.3 Selective Laser Sintering

2.1.4 Digital Light Processing

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Applications of 3D Printing

2.2.1 Commercial Manufacturing

2.2.2 Government

2.2.3 Medical

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Global 3D Printing Players Analysis

2.3.1 Stratasys

2.3.1.1 Company Profile

2.3.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

2.3.1.3 Revenue and Growth Rate

2.3.1.4 Contact Information

2.3.2 3D Systems Corporation

2.3.2.1 Company Profile

2.3.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

2.3.2.3 Revenue and Growth Rate

2.3.2.4 Contact Information

2.3.3 Renishaw

2.3.3.1 Company Profile

2.3.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

2.3.3.3 Revenue and Growth Rate

2.3.3.4 Contact Information

2.3.4 Arcam Group

2.3.4.1 Company Profile

2.3.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

2.3.4.3 Revenue and Growth Rate

2.3.4.4 Contact Information

If you have any enquiry before buying a copy of this report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1032345-2012-2022-report-on-global-3d-technology-market-competition-status-and

2.3.5 ExOne

2.3.5.1 Company Profile

2.3.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

2.3.5.3 Revenue and Growth Rate

2.3.5.4 Contact Information

2.3.6 Optomec

2.3.6.1 Company Profile

2.3.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

2.3.6.3 Revenue and Growth Rate

2.3.6.4 Contact Information

2.3.7 SLM Solutions

2.3.7.1 Company Profile

2.3.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

2.3.7.3 Revenue and Growth Rate

2.3.7.4 Contact Information

2.3.8 EnvisionTEC

2.3.8.1 Company Profile

2.3.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications

2.3.8.3 Revenue and Growth Rate

2.3.8.4 Contact Information

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym