Stone Processing Machines 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.58% and Forecast to 2021
PUNE, INDIA, December 22, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Stone processing machines are used for processing natural stones, such as marble and granite, to produce the desired shape, size, quality, and finish of the product, with the highest form of precision and accuracy. There are several types of stone processing machines, such as computer numerical control (CNC) bridge saws, work centers, cutting centers, shaping and milling machines, waterjet cutting machine, and polishing machines. These machines incorporate flexibility in the production line to perform varied operations.
The analysts forecast the global stone processing machines market to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global stone processing machines market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Stone Processing Machines Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Biesse Group
• Breton
• DONATONI MACCHINE
• SCM Group
Other prominent vendors
• Gaspari Menotti
• Prussiani Engineering
• Thibaut
• Yonani Industries
Market driver
• Growing preference for natural stone
Market challenge
• Shortage of skilled labor and increasing labor cost
Market trend
• Innovation in stone processing machines
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2016
• Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
• Segmentation by technology
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Segmentation by end-user
• Comparison by end-user
• Commercial building – Market size and forecast
• Residential building– Market size and forecast
• Market opportunity by end-user
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• APAC – Market size and forecast
• EMEA – Market size and forecast
• Americas – Market size and forecast
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
• Innovation in stone processing machines
• Green building concept
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive scenario
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Biesse Group
• Breton
• DONATONI MACCHINE
• SCM Group
..…..Continued
