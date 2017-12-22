Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Oral Hygiene Products Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, December 22, 2017

Global Oral Hygiene Products market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 
Dentsply International 
Ivoclar Vivadent 
Danaher Corporation 
Colgate-Palmolive Company 
3M-ESPE 
GC Corporation 
P&G 
Unilever 
SeGo 
Lantian 
Baicaotang 
Lion 
WHITE SKY 
PERFCT 
ARM &HAMMER 
MARVIS 
Comvita 
LG household & Health Care 
Margaret Josefin 
LUSH 
Church & Dwight 
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Toothbrush 
Toothpaste 
Tooth Whiteners 
Others 
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Children 
Adults

Table of Contents:

1 Oral Hygiene Products Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oral Hygiene Products 
1.2 Oral Hygiene Products Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Oral Hygiene Products Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022) 
1.2.2 Global Oral Hygiene Products Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016 
1.2.3 Toothbrush 
1.2.4 Toothpaste 
1.2.5 Tooth Whiteners 
1.2.6 Others 
1.3 Global Oral Hygiene Products Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Oral Hygiene Products Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022) 
1.3.2 Children 
1.3.3 Adults 
1.4 Global Oral Hygiene Products Market by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.1 Global Oral Hygiene Products Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Oral Hygiene Products (2012-2022) 
1.5.1 Global Oral Hygiene Products Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.5.2 Global Oral Hygiene Products Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Oral Hygiene Products Market Competition by Manufacturers 
2.1 Global Oral Hygiene Products Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.1.1 Global Oral Hygiene Products Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.1.2 Global Oral Hygiene Products Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.2 Global Oral Hygiene Products Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.3 Global Oral Hygiene Products Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.4 Manufacturers Oral Hygiene Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type 
2.5 Oral Hygiene Products Market Competitive Situation and Trends 
2.5.1 Oral Hygiene Products Market Concentration Rate 
2.5.2 Oral Hygiene Products Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…..

7 Global Oral Hygiene Products Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Dentsply International 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Oral Hygiene Products Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Dentsply International Oral Hygiene Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Ivoclar Vivadent 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Oral Hygiene Products Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Ivoclar Vivadent Oral Hygiene Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Danaher Corporation 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Oral Hygiene Products Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Danaher Corporation Oral Hygiene Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Colgate-Palmolive Company 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Oral Hygiene Products Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Colgate-Palmolive Company Oral Hygiene Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 3M-ESPE 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Oral Hygiene Products Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 3M-ESPE Oral Hygiene Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 

 

 Continued…….

 

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Retail
