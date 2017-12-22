Global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Kemira
DuPont
Arkema
BASF
GE Water&Process Technologies
SNF Group
Ashland Corporation
Chemifloc
Kurita
AkzoNobel
The Dow Chemical
Baw Water Additives
Ecolab
Lonza Group
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors
Coagulants & Flocculants
Biocides & Disinfectants
PH Adjusters
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Waste Water Treatment Chemicals for each application, including
Power Generation
Oil & Gas
Municipal Water Treatment
Industrial Water Treatment
Other
Table of Contents:
1 Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Waste Water Treatment Chemicals
1.2 Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors
1.2.4 Coagulants & Flocculants
1.2.5 Biocides & Disinfectants
1.2.6 PH Adjusters
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Segment by Application
1.3.1 Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Power Generation
1.3.3 Oil & Gas
1.3.4 Municipal Water Treatment
1.3.5 Industrial Water Treatment
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Waste Water Treatment Chemicals (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…..
7 Global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Kemira
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Kemira Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 DuPont
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 DuPont Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Arkema
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Arkema Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 BASF
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 BASF Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 GE Water&Process Technologies
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 GE Water&Process Technologies Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…….
