Pet Insurance Global Market 2017 - Opportunity, Driving Trends and Deep survey & predict to 2021

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Pet Insurance Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022” reports to its Database.

PUNE, INDIA, December 22, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Pet Insurance is ...

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Pet Insurance in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Petplan UK (Allianz) (UK)

Nationwide (US)

Trupanion (US)

Petplan NorthAmerica (Allianz) (US)

Hartville Group (US)

Pethealth (US)

Petfirst (US)

Embrace (US)

Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA) (UK)

Direct Line Group (UK)

Agria (SE)

Petsecure (CA)

PetSure (AU)

Anicom Holding (JP)

Ipet Insurance (JP)

Japan Animal Club (JP)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lifetime Cover

Non-lifetime Cover

Accident-only

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Dog

Cat

Others

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1184894-global-pet-insurance-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Pet Insurance Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Lifetime Cover

1.2.2 Non-lifetime Cover

1.2.3 Accident-only

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Dog

1.3.2 Cat

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Petplan UK (Allianz) (UK)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Pet Insurance Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Petplan UK (Allianz) (UK) Pet Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Nationwide (US)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Pet Insurance Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Nationwide (US) Pet Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Trupanion (US)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Pet Insurance Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Trupanion (US) Pet Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Petplan NorthAmerica (Allianz) (US)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Pet Insurance Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Petplan NorthAmerica (Allianz) (US) Pet Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Hartville Group (US)

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Pet Insurance Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Hartville Group (US) Pet Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

Enquiry Before Buy @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1184894-global-pet-insurance-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)