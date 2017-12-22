Lerner & Rowe’s Legal Team is Five Time Winner of AZ Foothills Magazine “Best of Our Valley” Online Contest

The law offices of Lerner and Rowe, PC, are proud to announce that they were voted "Best of Our Valley" for five the categories.

It is an honor to once again be voted Phoenix Best of Our Valley winners and for the first-time win for Best Lawyer Tucson.” — Kevin Rowe, ESQ.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year AZ Foothills Magazine asks their readers to vote for their “Favorites in the Valley.” For the third year in a row Lerner and Rowe’s legal team was awarded with three wins for the categories of Best Personal Injury Law Firm, Best Bankruptcy Law Firm and Best Criminal Defense Law Firm. They were also honored for the second-time with a win for the Most Philanthropic Company. Plus, one of our law firm's founding attorneys Kevin Rowe was awarded with a first-time win for Best Tucson Lawyer!

“It is an honor to once again be voted winners of these awards and for the first-time win for Best Tucson Lawyer,” stated personal injury attorney Kevin Rowe. “2017 was an amazing year and we look forward to all of the new opportunities to get involved and give back within our local communities in 2018!”

