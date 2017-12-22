AUSTRALIAN TALENT FEATURED AS JUDGES/MENTORS FOR NEW INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION APP ‘8SECONDZ’

Ashleigh Ross, star of TV's 'Dance Academy'

This app is going to inspire, spark and motivate you and I cannot wait to see what you guys come up with! So, come on and show me your raw skills and content craftsmanship in 8!" — Ashleigh Ross, star of TV's "Dance Academy"

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian experts are at the forefront of the new interactive video competition app 8secondz from Sydney-based developer Number1Best Pty Ltd, which showcases the skills of teens and young adults and allows international downloading, sharing and voting across numerous countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada and the UK, among others. 8secondz offers an entirely new take on the world of online video presentation, one in which world-class global leaders/mentors in a variety of genres judge and provide one-on-one mentoring/coaching sessions to two Heroes (winners) from the best in their class from each category, every month.

Australian experts will be widely featured as competition judges and mentors, with the following Aussies heading up competitions for the month of December:

Style - Capture your essence – judged/mentored by Cartia Mallan, 18 year-old Australian YouTube star, social media influencer and popular Instagram model.

Entertainment - Be Unique, dance Now to be Famous – judged/mentored by Ashleigh Ross, 17-year-old Nickelodeon Kids Choice award-winning dance

phenom from TV’s Dance Academy. “I am so excited to be a part of the 8secondz family and can't wait for all of you to get involved too,” Ashleigh said in

a statement. “This app is going to inspire, spark and motivate you and I cannot wait to see what you guys come up with! So, come on and show me your raw

skills and content craftsmanship in 8!”

Sports - Beat the best at BMX – judged/mentored by Olympian and World BMX champion Caroline Buchanan, who says “Competing and mentoring young

people are two things I am extremely passionate about. Through 8secondz, I can engage and guide young fans, get them involved in healthy competition and, hopefully, encourage more active youth and ultimately a more active society.”

Gaming - eSports editing competition – judged mentored by world-class gaming phenom FaZe Hazz

Entertainment -Trickshots are life! – Judged/mentored by How Ridiculous, Australian You Tube stars known worldwide for their Ridiculous sporting antics.

World-class mentors for 8secondz will always include accomplished experts in a broad range of endeavors who are passionate about encouraging the next generation. The talented up-and-comers and content warriors of today are driven, ambitious young adults who crave sound advice and tools from leaders in their field. 8secondz opens this door by engaging mentors in the above fields to judge the videos and offer advice.

For upcoming competitions taking place in January and February, 8secondz has already engaged a full roster of judges/mentors, including these Australian experts, with more to be announced:

Glenn McGrath, one of the greatest bowlers in cricketing history and a leading force in Australia’s domination of world cricket throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

No Frills Twins, Mullum-based recording and video artists on the Universal Music label.

Martin Walsh, executive director of Australia’ premiere modeling agency, Chadwick Models.

Users can enter any/all competitions each month. The 8secondz app is free to download, posted videos are free to view, and it is free to vote.

