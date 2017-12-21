RV Rental Options for Thomas Fire Victims

101 Freeway at Faria Beach, Courtesy Noozhawk.com

The Thomas Fire is on Track to Become California’s Largest Wildfire, Ever.

VENTURA, CA, USA, December 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California is used to wildfires, it’s a way of life, but these wildfires are becoming more intense due to the urban sprawl darting into remote California canyons and peaceful open space as home owners search for the ideal property to build on.

At the time of this press release over 272,000 acres and over 1,060 structures have been burned in the Thomas fire alone. This makes it the second largest fire on record, but at 60% containment it’s not over yet. Most officials agree; the Thomas fire is likely to take the number one spot. California fire officials had the damages topping $10 billion after the Tubbs fire in Napa/Sonoma valleys, and this was before the Thomas, Lilac, Creek, and other So. Cal wildfires started.

Russ Lovell is a managing partner and co-founder of RVPlusYou, a unique RV rental company that delivers the RV to the renter’s chosen destination, public or private, rather than letting them drive or tow it. “This kind of disaster is especially devastating,” Lovell says. “It’s heartbreaking to hear these stories and they all hit close to home.”

Lovell grew up in Ventura where most of his family still lives, where friends lost homes, and where some are beginning to turn their sights toward what’s next. Because the rebuilding process doesn’t take place overnight, thousands of fire victims will have to deal with insurance claims, then plans to rebuild, and finally actual re-construction.

“Where do people live while their homes are being repaired or rebuilt,” Lovell asks. “When a home is destroyed by flood, fire, or hurricane… most property owners rebuild, but finding housing during this process, especially in an already tight housing market, is always tough. We can help.”

RVPlusYou is a unique RV rental company in that their focus is on delivered RV rentals, rather than rentals that require you to drive or tow, and secure an insurance rider. “The RV owners and rental companies who list on our site will deliver,” Lovell says. “No driving or towing is required by the renter, and no auto insurance rider is needed because renters don’t drive; the RV is delivered and set up where you need it.”

The hope is that RVPlusYou can find more RV owners, like the ones already listed on their site, who are willing to rent out their RVs to fire victims. The home owner’s insurance policy will usually pick up much of the temporary housing tab, so RVPlusYou is hoping to attract more RV owners who are willing to share their extra space (Recreational Vehicle) with fire victims, and discount that price for for the long-term RV rentals.

Since RVPlusYou doesn’t own the RV’s, they don't control the pricing for each individual RV listed on their site. All ‘special offers’ must be requested by the renter. Lovell explains that most RV owners rent out for vacations, reunions, or a weekend getaway in order to earn extra income to offset RV ownership. However, there are quite a few RV owners who are offering special deals and discounts for fire and hurricane victims who simply need a place to live while they rebuild their homes and their lives. "We just need more RV owners to list and meet demand," says Lovell.

Listing on the company’s booking website is free. The website features a ‘Click to Call’ feature, reservation calendar, chat support, and a protection policy that covers damages and liability. The ability for renters to search and connect with owners to book a private RV rental for delivery is what sets them apart from the big corporate RV rental companies.

RVPlusYou was founded in 2014 by a team of experienced business professionals. Cees Dobbe and Russ Lovell are co-founders and managing partners. Based in Nipomo, California, the company is dedicated to helping bring RV owners and renters together for a safe and cost-effective private rental transaction.

