Quick Quack Car Wash Announces Auburn Acquisition and Celebrates Grand Re-Opening with Ten Days of Free Car Washes

AUBURN, CA, USA, December 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash, a Roseville, California based company, has announced the acquisition of Cruiser’s Car Wash. The newly acquired and remodeled car wash is located at 2435 Drive-In Way off Highway 49 in Auburn. Quick Quack will be giving away free car washes for ten days to celebrate the Grand Re-opening from December 28th through January 6th. Quick Quack Car Wash is open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The new location in Auburn is the third Placer County location for Quick Quack Car Wash, but the fourteenth Quick Quack Car Wash in the Sacramento Area. With a focus on customer convenience, Quick Quack is on track to have 30 Northern California locations by 2020.

“We have admired and respected Cruiser’s Car Wash and their presence and professionalism for many years,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “We look forward to building upon that and partnering with the Auburn community to make a real difference in addition to providing a quality service that we know will be loved.”

In conjunction with the Grand Opening, Quick Quack will hold a special “Preview” Fundraiser on Tuesday, December 26th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to benefit the Auburn Interfaith Food Closet in their efforts to assist hungry and disadvantaged families in the area. Cars will be washed for free during the fundraiser and Quick Quack will be matching donations from customers.

Quick Quack Car Wash has a track record of sponsoring local events and athletic programs as well as contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts. Quick Quack is regularly named the favorite or best car wash in the areas where they operate, including being named the favorite car wash on the 2017 KCRA A-list and in Sacramento Magazine’s “Best of Sacramento.” Quick Quack has been recognized and honored for sustainable business practices and water conservation.

Aside from the big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its unlimited “wash all you want” car wash memberships and free vacuums.



About Quick Quack Car Wash

Quick Quack Car Wash has over forty locations in California, Utah, Texas, and Colorado. The Quick Quack Car Wash concept grew from a desire to get cars clean using the best technology and to do it extremely fast. Fully automated and computerized, the high-quality and environmentally-friendly car washing system uses neoprene foam, soft cloth and filtered, recycled water. The customer stays in their vehicle while being automatically guided through the car wash where the vehicle is soaked, soaped, washed, polished, rinsed with spot-free water, and dried, all in a matter of minutes. More information is available online at www.DontDriveDirty.com.

