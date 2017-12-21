WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, December 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Flip Reel by Squiddies™: A Viable Alternative to Rodded Fishing



Hand fishing has traditionally been reserved for smaller fish, because of the ‘readymade’ nature of the hand reels of the past. However, The Flip Reel by Squiddies™ has revolutionized hand line fishing, making it a viable alternative for catching fish one would normally catch with a rod.

Ergonomically designed for the modern angler, the Flip Reel by Squiddies™ utilizes a rubberized bell that serves as a guard, a built-in line cutter, and comes equipped with high-quality, high-strength, fishing line. Without a doubt, the Flip Reel by Squiddies™ is the real deal.

The casting motion of the Flip Reel is reminiscent of a cowboy throwing a lasso. The size of the Flip Reel allows you to angle and position your body, to execute difficult casts. When jigging, your hand is directly on the line, meaning that you will feel bites that you may otherwise miss when using a rod.

Many seasoned anglers have used the Flip Reel by Squiddies™ for freshwater fishing, where accurate and precise casts near underwater foliage and plant matter are vital to landing the elusive “big one”. Likewise, many users have successfully used the Flip Reel for ice fishing, offshore fishing, and even fly fishing, with the appropriate line and tackle.

Designed for the adventurer in all of us, Squiddies’ focus is on creating fun and useful products that fit into the experiences that memories are made from. Reasonably priced, yet expertly designed, The Flip Reel by Squiddies™ is the perfect entry into the world of fishing. The fun color and ease-of-use gets children out and active.

