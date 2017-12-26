The SafeCare Group Announces New Website Launch
New Design to Increase User, Customer Engagement
The new website has improved functionality and enhanced rich content focused on The SafeCare Group’s mission of “a relentless commitment to improving healthcare through our innovative SaaS-based solutions that is intuitive, easy-to-use, tightly integrated, and effortless to upgrade.” The completely redesigned and rebranded website goes live today, December 26, 2017 and is located at the same address: https://www.safecaregroup.com/.
“Our new company website and the robust information it provides is part of our company’s business plan to continuously meet the needs of customers and help visitors understand The SafeCare Group’s complete range of hospital reimbursement and accreditation software solutions,” said Yisrael M. Safeek, MD, MBA, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of The SafeCare Group. “We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence. This is a result of talking with customers and gaining valuable feedback.”
The website announcement is in coordination with a rebranded identity for The SafeCare Group – equipped with a redesigned corporate logo. With the new website and logo, we are taking the opportunity to strengthen our brand, by helping visitors benefit from richer online content that is easier to navigate and share with others. Website visitors will find the website to effectively showcase a fresh look with its mobile-responsiveness with the option to share information across all major social networking sites. We are also promoting our capabilities across a wide range of sectors, including government officials, the media and the communities in which we operate.
This newly redesigned website offers quick and easy access to essential information and features that offers a more comprehensive understanding of The SafeCare Group solutions. Visitors can also stay informed with the latest news of the company, and the latest announcements about SafeCare Analytics®, 100 SafeCare Hospitals®, and SafeCare® magazine.
About The SafeCare Group
The SafeCare Group was founded in 2010 and is a privately held company with the motto Softwaring Healthcare Excellence®. The SafeCare Group solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software that optimize hospital reimbursement and accreditation. Since 2012, SafeCare Analytics® have been helping hospitals excel with physician privileging software for Joint Commission OPPE, and hospital software for better readmissions, cost, complications and infections. Since 2013, 100 SafeCare Hospitals® listings have been Recognizing Healthcare Excellence® of 100 US hospitals that excelled with low infections, readmissions, and complications. Since 2015, SafeCare® magazine has been delivering information on the people, ideas and novel technologies affecting access, cost, and quality of healthcare across the globe. For more information about The SafeCare Group, visit www.safecaregroup.com.
Sarju Bharucha, JD
The SafeCare Group
800-700-9481
