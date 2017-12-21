Top Driver Partners with Impact Teen Drivers to Emphasize Dangers of Distracted Driving

Top Driver is the Midwest’s Premier Driving School with locations in Illinois and Michigan.

LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reckless and distracted driving is the number one killer of teens in America. According to the National Highway Safety Administration, 58% of car crashes involving teens are a result of distracted driving. Many teens continue to drive distracted every day.

Amid the distracted driving crisis, Top Driver is pleased to announce a partnership with Impact Teen Drivers in an effort to bring further awareness to future teen drivers on the dangers of reckless and distracted driving. Through this partnership, Top Driver students will have the opportunity to experience Impact Teen Drivers' 1-hour presentation entitled "What Do You Consider Lethal?" This campaign is designed to help teens tackle the issue of reckless and distracted driving. This high-energy and engaging presentation uses videos and materials to inspire students to take what they learned and share it with their peers and families.

"While our focus has always been to teach teens the dangers of distracted driving, this partnership will allow us to further emphasize this important topic and encourage our students to spread the message beyond our classroom walls," said Paul Zalatoris, CEO of Top Driver.

Top Driver believes that frequent discussion regarding the topic of distracted driving will help to ensure teen drivers truly understand the dangers and take action to prevent themselves and others from engaging in unsafe behaviors.



About Top Driver

Top Driver is the Midwest's Premier Driving School with locations in Illinois and Michigan. Since its inception in 2003, Top Driver has provided more driver lessons and education classes than any Midwest competitor. The "Top Driver Difference" focuses on contemporary training, convenience, and extensive resources for both students and parents. Top Driver equips students with the knowledge and skills necessary to become safe, intelligent drivers. For more information about Top Driver, please visit: http://www.topdriver.com.

About Impact Teen Drivers

Impact Teen Drivers is a nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the preventable crisis of distracted driving. Founded by Jon Hamm, CEO for the California Association of Highway Patrolmen (CAHP), Impact Teen Drivers' mission is to change the culture of driving forever thereby saving lives not only in this generation of drivers, but also in all future generations of drivers. For more information about Impact Teen Drivers, please visit: http://www.impactteendrivers.org/