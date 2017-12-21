Adelos to Develop New Fiber Optic Sensor Capabilities with U.S. Navy

Signing of the CRADA

POLSON, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polson, MT – Adelos, Inc. and the U.S. Navy entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to develop new capabilities related to Phosonic™ 3.0+ fiber optic sensor system for border and perimeter security applications. The CRADA represents specific collaborative areas of research between the U.S. Navy and Adelos, and extends a long-term, valuable relationship between the research partners. These areas involve advanced materials design, acoustic signal processing applications, target classification algorithms, and other areas of interest to the U.S. Government.

“This Cooperative Research and Development Agreement builds on the decade-long partnership between Adelos and the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Newport.” said Scott Colton, CEO of Adelos, Inc. “The agreement will help us achieve a significantly enhanced solution for our customers and provides a substantial benefit to the Navy.”

About Adelos Inc.

Adelos, Inc. is an applied research and product development company specializing in fiber optic sensor systems for a range of advanced U.S. government and commercial applications. Founded in 2006, Adelos manufactures and sells the Phosonic digital opto-acoustic sensor system. A leader in defense and security applications, Adelos provides a variety of licensing and technical integration solutions. The U.S. Navy, Naval Undersea Warfare Center-Newport, NAVSEA has long-standing expertise and knowledge in specific techniques related to fiber optic based arrays for undersea warfare. The U.S. Navy and Adelos will collaborate to exchange information, evaluate new methods, and develop mutually beneficial capabilities.

Adelos, Inc. is part of the S&K Technologies, Inc. family of companies. S&K Technologies, Inc. was formed in 1999 with a vision to become one of the preeminent professional services firms in the country and to provide opportunity and prosperity to the people of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT). Since inception, the S&K Technologies, Inc. enterprise has grown into a family of five subsidiary companies that support federal and commercial customers around the world. As a wholly-owned corporation of the CSKT of the Flathead Nation, S&K Technologies is part of an extensive economic development plan established by tribal leadership. Like all tribal businesses, our success has a direct and meaningful impact on our shareholders—the 7,000 plus members of the Tribes.



Senator Tester (MT) highlights Adelos as a small business success story, for the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee.